The first few games available in January’s PlayStation Plus program have been announced, and they’re some pretty good ones to boot. Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and Deep Rock Galactic will be joining the subscription service in the first part of January.

Persona 5 Strikers is essentially a Dynasty Warriors-type game, except with a Persona 5 veneer. A popular trend these days with games like Hyrule Warriors and Persona 5 Strikers, the Dynasty Warriors formula tends to be better received by critics when it isn’t in an actual Dynasty Warriors game. These games are hack-and-slash fests, and Persona 5 Strikers isn’t an exception.

Dirt 5 is an offroad rally racer that our review found pushes the series further into arcade racer territory. By all accounts, it’s a quality game and well worth a try if you’re a racing fan. Codemasters was really onto something with the latest entry in its offroad racing series.

Finally, Deep Rock Galactic is a cooperative shooter that has a surprising amount of depth and character. You play as one of four classes as you try to survive hordes of enemies while attempting to extract specific minerals. It all comes wrapped in a delightful dwarves in space theme.

These three games arrive on January 4, just as Mortal Shell, Godfall: Challenger Edition, and Lego DC Super-Villains, December’s PlayStation Plus games, leave the service. And while the standard PlayStation Plus offerings pale in comparison to Xbox Game Pass, they’re still good value for those who belong to the service.