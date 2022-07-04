Monster Hunter Rise Monksnail: Monksnail location and what it's for

The Monksnail in Monster Hunter Rise is one of the most elusive creatures in the game. There's only one Monksnail, and it can take a long time for it to finally appear. If that weren't inconvenient enough, it just decides not to show up sometimes. If you're after a snazzy piece of layered armor, though, it's worth tracking the beastie down.

What is the Monksnail?

The Monksnail is a unique species of endemic life. By unique, we mean it doesn’t actually do anything beneficial for you. Unlike the Petalace birds, special butterflies, and trap spiders, the Monksnail only exists to look cool and imposing, though there is a special quest that rewards you with a piece of layered armor if you manage to spot the beast.

Where is the Monksnail location in Monster Hunter Rise?

The Monksnail only appears in one place in the Frost Islands, and even then, only if you’re lucky. It may turn up in the northeast corner of the map, near the large shipwreck and beyond the boundary of areas you can explore. If you unlocked the region’s second sub-camp, travel there, and head to the spot shown on the map image above.

Climb up the ship, and get on the cabin roof. Face northeast so you’re looking out over the water – and wait. Some players report the Monksnail taking about 10 minutes to show up, but it only took five minutes for us. Either way, it moves slowly, so you don’t have to worry about missing it once it does arrive.

There is a chance the Monksnail might not show up, though. We recommend heading out on an expedition quest instead of a monster hunt, so you’re not pressed for time.

Get your camera from the hotbar, snap a photo, and take it back to Flur to get your Monksnail Hat layered armor.

That’s pretty much all the Monksnail is for, so snap as many pics as you want, and be on your merry way.

If you're looking for armor that actually buffs your stats, head out on other expedition quests to the Shrine Ruins and Lava Caverns so you can pick up Ultimas Crystal, Awegite ore, and Allfire Stone. You need every buff you can get to take on Sunbreak's monsters, even the starter ones like Shogun Ceanataur.