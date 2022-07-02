Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Shogun Ceanataur weakness, drops, and tips

The Shogun Ceanataur in Monster Hunter Rise is one tough crab, literally and metaphorically. It’s a deadly beast and one of just a few monsters that inflicts the bothersome new bleed status ailment, but if you manage to take it down, you’re in for some good rewards. The Ceanataur armor set is a significant step up from Sunbreak’s early Master Rank armor sets, and Ceanataur parts are used in other Master Rank sets as well.

Where is the Shogun Ceanataur location?

The Shogun Ceanataur calls the Flooded Forest and Lava Caverns its home. It’s a six-star threat, and again, not one to be taken lightly.

Shogun Ceanataur attack patterns.

The Ceanataur has a few telegraphed attack patterns, but the crab moves so quickly that it’s often hard to move out of the way fast enough.

Dash attack

Shogun Ceanataur holds its claws out for a few seconds and rushes forward, knocking you down.

Dig attack

The crab digs underground and pops up underneath you, launching you into the air and inflicting bleed. You have a second to evade this attack. Keep an eye underneath you for a sign of the crab’s head coming up, and then dash or use your Wirebug to get away. We’ve had the Ceanataur feint with this attack as well, popping up and dealing damage before going back underground and doing it again, finally emerging the second time.

Claw attacks

These are the Shogun Ceanataur’s basic attacks. It can slash vertically or horizontally with its claws and normally does both when you’re at close range. These will inflict bleed.

Pounce

The Ceanataur pounces forward on you. Sometimes, it slashes its claws frantically for a second before pouncing.

How to remove bleed in Monster Hunter Rise

Bleed slowly saps your health as you move. Ideally, you crouch and stay still until the effect dissipates, but when you’re fighting a fast monster like the Shogun Ceanataur, that’s not exactly a good idea.

Instead, eat a well-done steak to remove bleed (we don’t get why either). Make sure to cook some before starting the fight against Shogun Ceanataur, since the cooking process takes a while.

Shogun Ceanataur weakness

The Shogun Ceanataur’s weaknesses are a bit tricky. The head is its weakest portion and is most vulnerable to sever damage. The shell and claws are vulnerable to blunt damage, though, but you also deal more damage to its legs with sever.

Focusing on sever gives you more opportunities, though if you have a good hammer, you can still deal heavy damage – just not quite as much.

Shogun Ceanataur is also weak to thunder and slightly less so to fire, and these are also a bit weird. The head is weakest to thunder, but the right and left claws are weak to fire.

In short, if you’re going for sever damage, aim for the head with a thunder-tinged weapon. Blunt wielders should use fire and focus on the claws.

Shogun Ceanataur strategy

This is a tough fight, and it may take you several tries to get used to it. Mobility is important, more so than usual, so you may find it easier to use a lighter weapon, such as the dual blades or insect glaive. The latter has the added bonus of letting you leap out of harm’s way.

Heavier weapons are still useful, though with as fast as the Shogun Ceanataur moves, your windows for attack are a bit more limited. On the other hand, it’s easier to stun and knock the crab down.

We had an easier time with light weapons, but experiment and see what works best for you.

We recommend bringing an Assist Palico, ideally one with a healer skill, since any buff is a good thing in this battle.

Playing defensively is best, especially while you’re still learning the Shogun Ceanataur’s attack timings. The best chance to unleash your own attacks is after the Ceanataur uses its dig, dash, or pounce attacks, as it stands still for a few seconds afterwards.

Focusing on the head deals the most damage, but it also leaves you more vulnerable to its attacks. Hit the legs and claws if you want an extra second or two before the Ceanataur regains its composure.

Unlike with the Daimyo Hermitaur, you want to avoid aerial attacks unless the Ceanataur is stunned or panting. It has a tendency to catch you with its claws, which inflicts bleed, knocks you back, and, obviously, interrupts your attack.

Shogun Ceanataur drops

Here’s what you might get for defeating the Shogun Ceanataur.

Ceanataur Cortex: body carve, target reward, capture reward, break shell, dropped item

Heavy Ceanataur Leg: body carve, target reward, capture reward

Ceanataur Hardclaw: body carve (rare), claw break, capture reward (rare), target reward

Monster Slogbone (rare): shell break, capture reward, target reward

Fine Black Pearl (rare): body carve, dropped item, capture reward, target reward

Heavy Wyvern Scalp: shell break

Solid Bone: shell break

Crab Pearl: dropped item

You can craft the Ceanataur set with these pieces, a strong set of armor, but one with some pretty hefty fire and thunder weaknesses. You can also use the Slogbone and Hardclaw to make Heavy Knight armor, which has the same defense value – but without the elemental penalties.

If you're just getting started on your Elgado adventure, check out our guides for how to deal with Lunagron, Garangolm, and Malzeno.