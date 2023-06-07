Final Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak update coming tomorrow, June 8

Capcom has announced the next free bonus update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be the final content release for the game.

Arriving on June 8, the update will feature the final monster coming to the massive expansion, Primordial Malzeno, along with a number of changes to armor augmentations and decorations, and new Event Quests with greater challenges and more rewards will continue to release until releasing through July 27.

It was also announced that all the content from Title Updates 4, 5, and the Free Bonus Update will arrive as a single package for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and PS4 on August 24.

Capcom says the story of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak was originally intended to end with the clash of Kamura’s forces against Amatsu in Free Title Update 5; however, the Free Bonus Update concludes the relationship between the Elder Dragon Malzeno and the Kingdom.

Starting at Master Rank level 10, Primordial Malzeno brings new attacks and moves for hunters to contend with and offers hunters parts for a unique new armor set and weapons.

While no new Paid DLC will release with the Free Bonus Update, the existing DLC is being bundled in new themed sets.