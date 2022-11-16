Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak title update 3 detailed, hits November 24

During today’s Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event, Capcom announced that Free Title Update 3 will release on November 24.

The update features three new monsters, more options for customizing the appearance and performance of weapons and armor, plus changes for Anomaly Investigations, Anomaly Quests, and the Follower system.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Free Title Update 3

The new monsters are Chaotic Gore Magala, Risen Teostra, and Risen Kushala Daora.

Gore Magala repeatedly shed their skin until they eventually mature into Shagaru Magala, however sometimes a defect can occur during the molting process. This deformation traps the Gore Magala halfway between its adolescent and mature state, creating the Chaotic Gore Magala variant. Their dual nature allows these creatures to use the attacks of both Gore and Shagaru Magala, however their stunted growth also causes them intense agony. Hunters above MR10 able to dispatch the monster will be rewarded with materials for new weapons and armor with unique skills.

Risen Teostra and Kushala Daora have Risen forms and when in an angered state, will unleash devastating attacks. To fight them, you will need to first achieve the rank of MR120 prior to facing off against Risen Kushala Daora and MR140 for Risen Teostra. Beating both will provide access to materials capable of crafting weapons and armor with new skills.

The upcoming content will also allow you to tackle the new A7 Star Anomaly Quests, featuring Flaming Espinas, Scorned Magnamalo, and Seething Bazelgeuse.

Additionally, the Anomaly Investigation system will raise the level cap to 200, with the added ability to lower the level of individual quests hunters already possess. Materials from Anomaly Investigations can also be used for new augment categories for both weapons and armor. With the ability to pick from “Defense” or “Skills” for armor augments, there are even more opportunities for hunters to build their ideal armor set.

With the update, you will also be able to bring your followers with you on almost every Master Rank quest, including Anomaly Quests and Investigations. Be sure to complete all of the available Follower Quests first.

Title Update 3 also includes a variety of new paid DLC, including new gestures, stickers, music, player voices, and the “Hinoa” layered armor set. You will also be able to purchase either individual weapons or the full collection of the “Stuffed Monster Series,” alongside an expanded list of other unlockable layered weapon options.

New Event Quests will reward you with new equipment, stickers, poses, and other items, in addition to the new Kagami character voice being released as a Free DLC.

Future title updates are in the works with new monsters and more coming in Free Title Update 4 launching in Winter 2023, and Free Title Update 5 in Spring 2023.