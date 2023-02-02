Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's next title update brings frosty Elder Dragon Velkhana to the game

New content is on the way for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players.

Capcom announced that Free Title Update 4 will release on February 7, and brings with it new foes alongside new Anomaly Research content, Event Quests, and new paid DLC.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Free Title Update 4: Velkhana & Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax

Velkhana, the elusive Elder Dragon that debuted as the flagship monster of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, has been spotted by the scouts of Elgado Outpost. The monster glaciates the ambient water in the air, and is capable of forming pillars of ice when engaged in combat. It can even freeze hunters solid.

The content also sees the arrival of Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax. This Risen Elder Dragon remains a mystery, so it is up to you and other hunters to gather more data. Velkhana starts at MR 10 and Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax starting at MR 160.

Any materials gathered in these excursions will be used for crafting new weapons and armor featuring unique skills.

Monster Hunter Digital Event - February 2023

New Anomaly Research will be available, Afflicted Chaotic Gore Magala joining the A8 Quests, and the Anomaly Investigation cap will be upped to 220.

Elder Dragons will begin appearing from difficulty level 111 onward, and Event Quests will continue to arrive every week, including two new Dual Threat quests featuring Seething Bazelgeuse and Chaotic Gore Magala. A new Arena Quest with Furious Rajang and Scorned Magnamalo will be available, and every Event Quest has its own unique reward, so be sure to give them a try.

Free Title Update 4 also brings a variety of new paid DLC, including layered armor. You can purchase the Minoto layered armor set alongside new gestures, poses, stickers, music, and hunter voices. You can also sign up for early access to a free Palamute layered armor that makes your furry friends take on the appearance of the Elder Dragon Velkhana.

There's more in the works too will Free Title Update 5 coming in April.