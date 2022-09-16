Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players will face a twisted new form of Elder Dragon in Title Update 2

Title Update 2 for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak arrives at the end of the month, and Capcom showed off a bit of it at TGS 2022.

The TGS trailer shows the issues facing the Elgado Outpost alongside some of the new tools you will be using.

Monster Huter Rise: Sunbreak TU2 trailer

The update sets the stage for the previously announced return of Flaming Espinas from Monster Hunter Frontier and the reveal of Violet Mizutsune. This creature emits bubbles that are filled with combustible gas that can erupt into an inferno of white-hot flame.

An Elder Dragon called Risen Chameleos also arrives with the update, and it's immune to the affliction and can achieve symbiosis with the Qurio. Thanks to this union, the Elder Dragon has gained incredible power and even more devious attacks.

If you are brave enough to take either on, you will receive materials for crafting new weapons and armor complete with new skills.

Additionally, a new tier of Anomaly Quests will be added and will include challenging targets like Gore Magala and Espinas. Anomaly Investigations are also being expanded, with an increased level cap of 120 and new afflicted materials. You will be able to unlock new options for Qurious Crafting, including added Anomaly Slots and other new upgrades for weapons.

Title Update 2 also introduces layered weapons that enable you to change the appearance of your weapon to combine your favorite stats and designs. This update also includes new paid DLC like the Master Arlow layered armor set, layered weapons, gestures, poses, hairstyles, and more.

You can also look forward to New Event Quests arriving every week, and new monsters and more will come with Title Update 3 in late November.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 2 drops on September 29.