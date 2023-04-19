Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's next update brings Elder Dragon Amatsu, Risen Shagaru Magala, and more events

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's Free Title Update 5 arrives tomorrow, and it comes with two challenging new monsters.

You will be fighting Risen Shagaru Magala and the Looming Calamity, Amatsu. Alongside these monsters, the Anomaly Investigations level cap has been increased, two Risen Elder Dragons will be added to Anomaly Research Quests, an update is coming to the Melding Pot, new Special Investigations are coming, and even more Event Quests are on the way.

Amatsu is an Elder Dragon that bends the weather to its will, and when confronted is capable of summoning storms and lightning strikes.

In the update, Risen Shagaru Magala has managed to use its overwhelming power to dominate the Qurio, infecting it to achieve an even more fearsome form.

Amatsu will be available from MR10, and Risen Shagaru Magala will be unlocked at MR180. Besting the beats wull reward you with materials and components to craft new gear complete with unique skills.

You will also be able to tackle two additional Risen Elder Dragons in Anomaly Research Quests, and face even more challenges with the new Anomaly Investigation level cap of 300. All of the afflicted materials from these hunts can be used at the Melding Pot with the new “Qurious Melding” feature that allows for even more skill customization.

You’ll want a good loadout before attempting the new Special Investigations that unlock after completing an Anomaly Investigation at level 300. These Special Investigations feature monsters with a variety of power-ups including increased strength and more far-reaching attacks.

Additional Event Quests will offer various rewards including poses, the Bloodmalice Layered Armor, the Buff Body Layered Armor, and even Lagombi Ears. The new Monster & Elgado Music: Chill Version paid BGM pack offers an assortment of laid back songs for you to relax and study the blade to. There are also other new paid DLC options for face paint, layered armor, hairstyles, and more. The voices of Sir Jae and Oboro the Merchant will be made available, alongside the hairstyle of Bahari.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will release for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5, and PS4 on April 28, 2023. At launch it will contain content up to Free Title Update 3 (Ver.13). Ver.14 and onward will be made available after Summer 2023.