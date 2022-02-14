Lost Ark Rovlen guide - Where to find Rovlen and how to defeat it

The Lost Ark Rovlen boss is one of the early game’s more difficult battles, and it might take some patience to find and complete

Rovlen doesn’t roam, but it may vanish from time to time. Once you do engage in combat, you’ll need to act fast to keep from getting drawn into a war of attrition.

Lost Ark Rovlen location

Rovlen lives in Bilbrin Forest on West Luterra. We’ve marked the image on the map below (thanks Papunika) and unlike other bosses, you won’t have to search for it. Rovlen is a plant and is literally rooted to the spot, so it won’t go wandering.

Bosses in Lost Ark function similarly to New World bosses in that, rather than a scripted encounter between you and the creature, it’s open to everyone. If you show up to the location and Rovlen is gone, it’s not a bug. Another player or party just got there first and defeated it. The Lost Ark boss respawn period is about 30 minutes, so if you arrive at an empty clearing, you’ll just have to wait until it shows up again.

How to defeat Rovlen in Lost Ark

Rovlen is level 25 and a formidable foe, though it telegraphs its attacks fairly clearly. That’s a good thing, as it hits very hard. Rovlen has a poison attack that spits venom in a straight line and lashes out with its roots. It’ll also periodically launch seeds into the air that sprout tentacles. These each have a small AoE radius of attack, but you’ll need to brave their dangers to take them out as soon as possible.

Rovlen grows a restorative shield while the tentacles are on the field, and it only disappears when all the tentacles are gone. It’s a tough, drawn out fight, so we recommend joining with at least one or two other players to make things easier on yourself.

Be sure you’re using a good build for Lost Ark PvE as well. There’s no shortage of players queuing up to get in, and the process should be getting smoother now Smilegate and Amazon are adding a new server.