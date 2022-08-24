Lies of P will release day one on Xbox Game Pass

Neowiz has announced that Lies of P, its soulslike RPG that tells the story of Pinocchio, will come to Xbox Game Pass as a day one launch title.

Along with the Game Pass news, a brand new trailer was released showing off plenty of gameplay.

Lies of P tells the story of Pinocchio, a puppet mechanoid who becomes more human as more lies are told. Becoming more human comes with all the advantages and disadvantages it entails. After waking up in an abandoned train station in Krat, you notice a note in front of you that reads "Find Mr. Geppetto," who is somewhere in the city.

As you combe the streets of Krat looking for this mysterious person, you will find a city overwhelmed by madness and bloodlust and forced to fight through everything in your path.

Don't expect help along the way, and don't trust anyone. You must always lie to others if you hope to become human.

Along the way, you will craft weapons from materials found in the world and will interact with the remaining few who manage to survive in the hellish city. Narrative choices will be made, and you will find deep customizable character progression to round out the game's RPG features.

Lies of P is coming to PC, Ps4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in 2023.