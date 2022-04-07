If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Child Flight

LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga player finds that you can fly if you hit young Anakin

It’s one way to go about using the Force, I guess.
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Accidentally coming across exploits in a game is nothing new - or seeking them out, for that matter - as we saw very recently with Elden Ring’s wrongwarps and other glitches. The case is no different for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The game has been out in the wilderness for two days, and players have already found a rather amusing, yet practical, exploit to play with.

Red Orb took to Twitter to share the exploit and immediately coined it ‘Child Flight’. It’s a pretty fitting name, there’s no denying that.

The clip shows Qui-Gon Jinn repeatedly attacking young Anakin in the Federal District using their lightsaber, and it soon becomes clear that this version of Anakin is immune to friendly fire. So, as Red Orb discovered, when hitting him over and over, a momentum is gained that allows Qui-Gon Jinn to fly across a space.

It’s not unusual for children to be immune to damage in video games, and this exploit of The Skywalker Saga basically grants you a training dummy to test combos on or traverse trivial environments with.

While we can’t quite fly across space like we would with the Millennium Falcon or any of our other ships, this morally dubious exploit can help with a risky jump or two, that’s for sure. I wouldn’t get into a habit of using this though, or you’ll be swayed to join the Dark Side before you know it.

If you’re looking to try it out yourself, you can unlock young Anakin (and more characters) by playing Episode 1 of The Skywalker Saga. There are also plenty of high spaces and daunting drops down in the Federal District for you to test the exploit out on!

For more on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, check out our review and our critical round-up.

