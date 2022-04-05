If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
“I have a good feeling about this” – the reviews are in for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

In a galaxy not so far, far away, critics have weighed in on the latest in the LEGO Star Wars franchise.
Stephany Nunneley
News by Stephany Nunneley
Published on

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is out today, and so are the reviews.

So far, the game is receiving generally favorable reviews, with many critics loving the graphics and humor, and some are even calling it one of the best LEGO games made.

In LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, things aren't linear as the game allows you to play any of the included Skywalker Sagas in any order you wish. Each episode has five story missions with a total of 45 levels. It features a revamped combat system with lightsaber users now able to pull off combos with Force moves, and heavy and light attacks. Fi you prefer using a blaster, you will switch to an over-the-shoulder camera angle.

The game has 380 playable characters featuring familar faces from every den of scum and villainy in the galaxy. There are also over 100 vehicles, and 23 planets to explore via the hub.

The hub world allows you to xplore worlds from familiar locations such as Naboo, Endor, Tatooine, and the Cloud City of Bespin, and to unlock new vehicles and playable characters, including Mama the Hutt, Yaddle, and Babu Frik.

During gameplay, you will also be collecting in-game currencey called Kyber Bricks on the varied planets. These bricks can be used to enhance characters by upgrading Force abilities and increasing blaster firepower.

Somethig else interesting - while the game features voice acting, you can instead switch to Mumble Mode which has the characters grunt and mumble in the style of older LEGO games.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is out now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. All scores listed below are based on 10 being the highest unless noted.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga reviews

