LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga video shows off the galaxy's greatest villains

This new video for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga takes a look at some of the most iconic villains to ever grace a film saga.

In the video, you get a look at Darth Vader, General Grievous, Count Dooku, Kylo Ren, Emperor Palpatine, Darth Maul, and others.

In the game, you are able to play through all nine saga films and it features over 300 playable characters, over 100 vehicles, and 23 planets to explore.

The Skywalker Saga allows you to explore hub worlds from familiar locations such as Naboo, Endor, Tatooine, and the Cloud City of Bespin, and to unlock new vehicles and playable characters, including Mama the Hutt, Yaddle, and Babu Frik.

You will also be collecting Kyber Bricks on the varied planets which are used as currency. You will use these to enhance characters by upgrading Force abilities and increasing blaster firepower.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to release on April 5 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

If you plan on digitally pre-ordering, you will receive early access to the Trooper Character Pack on release day. The pack will be available a month afterward for those that purchase the Character Collection Pass or it can be bought separately.

Purchasing the digital version of the game will also include Classic Obi-Wan Kenobi as a playable character and will be unavailable for standalone purchase. The physical version of the Deluxe Edition will include an exclusive LEGO Star Wars mini-figure, Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk mustache.