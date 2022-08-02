MultiVersus has shown no signs of slowing down. Having hit 60,000 players on Steam before the open beta was available, and then surpassing 100,000 after, it’s safe to say that it’s caught the attention of many fighting game fans.

That said, if you’re jumping into the fighter title, it’s understandable if you don’t want to take on 2v2s alone, or fancy testing out the roster of characters in some custom games. For a little help on which characters to pick up, take a look at our tier list of the best characters to dominate MultiVersus with.

On the other hand, if you’re playing with friends, here’s everything you need to know about crossplay in MultiVersus.

Is MultiVersus crossplay?

Simply put, yes, MultiVersus supports crossplay and will automatically have it enabled so that players can find matches faster.

However, if you would rather play with users on your platform only, you can go ahead and turn off cross-platform matchmaking in your game settings. This doesn't make a difference to your gameplay, but as a result, match-making may take a little longer than usual.

That said, some players on console are opting to disable cross-play to avoid cheaters on PC; although, these instances feel few and far between in MultiVersus right now.

Crossplay is also supported across all platforms that MultiVersus is available on. This includes PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

How do I enable or disable crossplay in Multiversus?

If you're looking to enable or disable crossplay for the foreseeable in MultiVersus, it's simple. While in MultiVersus' main menu screen, click the settings cog on the left-hand side.

From here, select 'Online/Legal', and then the fifth setting down will allow you to toggle cross-play on and off.

Does MultiVersus have cross-platform progression?

Another piece of good news is that MultiVersus also supports cross-platform progression. All of your progress is directly connected to your Warner Bros. account.

So, provided that you sign in using the same account each time you play MultiVersus on a new platform, your progression will be carried over!

