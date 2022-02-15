If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Horizon Forbidden West's Tallneck is getting the LEGO treatment

Bring the Tallneck from Horizon Forbidden West to life with this LEGO set.
Stephany Nunneley
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Attention LEGO fans and Horizon fans: you can soon own your very own LEGO version of the Tallneck from Horizon Forbidden West.

One of the coolest machines from the world of Horizon, the Tallneck will soon be ready for you to put together in this LEGO brick set.

Part of the LEGO sets for adults, the Horizon Forbidden West LEGO Tallneck measures over 34 centimeters (13.5 inches) high and comes with a stand with details from the Horizon landscape. Details on the stand include a birch tree and a rusty traffic light.

It also comes with a LEGO Aloy minifigure featuring her bow and spear, and even a Watcher with either blue, yellow or red eyes.

“I fell in love with Horizon Zero Dawn the first time I played it," said LEGO model designer Isaac Snyder. "It’s a futuristic world full of gorgeous scenery, strong characters, threatening machines, and a rich story.

"The Guerrilla designers were a huge inspiration and helped in capturing the spirit of this universe in LEGO form. The Horizon fan community is so creative, and this model is dedicated to their passion and imagination.”

The set will be available from May 2022, but until then, you can grab and play Horizon Forbidden West from this week (February 18) on either PS5 or PS4.

