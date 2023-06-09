Honkai Star Rail still doesn't have a PS5 release date, but it's coming this year

Hoyoverse made an appearance at yesterday’s Summer Game Fest, debuting a new trailer for Honkai Star Rail. The trailer gave fans a release date for the PlayStation 5 version of the gacha-RPG, and a good look at new character, Luka.

Right now, Honkai Star Rail is only available on mobile and PC (for free!). Those of us who are hoping to jump into the game on PS5 will be able to from Q4 2023; we’ve no specific release date just yet, but you can expect to boot up Star Rail on your PlayStation powerhouse by the end of 2023.

The new Honkai Star Rail trailer also showed off Luka. The new character is a Physical-type (please, Honkai, give me more Imaginary-types) on the Path of Nihility, and his weapon of choice is a huge, robotic fist. He’ll be a four-star character among the roster, and appears to be associated with Silver Wolf in some capacity; he was shown fighting in the underground city of Belobog at the Fight Club, with Silver Wolf seemingly watching over him.

Luka definitely looks rad, although I’m not sure I’ll be warping for him this time around. I’ve still got the S-tier Bailu and Jing Yuan to try and get my hands on first! There’s no official date for when Luka will become available in Honkai Star Rail just yet, but there’s a chance he’ll appear alongside Kafka and Blade when their banner arrives in Version 1.2.

If you haven’t checked out the RPG, think Genshin Impact, but in space. The grind in Star Rail is arguably a lot better than in Genshin, and the story is a hell of a lot more engaging, but I do miss roaming the overworld with friends in multiplayer.

Anyway, what I’m trying to say is that if you have a modicum of self-control when it comes to gacha games, Honkai Star Rail is great. If you do find yourself boarding the Astral Express, be sure to check out our Star Rail codes to bag yourself some freebies that’ll help you on your adventure!