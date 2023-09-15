Honkai: Star Rail's PlayStation 5 release confirmed for October

HoYoverse's latest gacha game Honkai: Star Rail was confirmed for a Q4 release on PS5 earlier this year, but now we have a firm release date to set our sights on at last. During last night's State of Play event, it was announced that owners of current-gen PlayStation consoles can join their PC and mobile gaming buds aboard the Astral Express on October 11th.

Despite its continuation of HoYoverse's controversial monetisation strategies, Honkai: Star Rail follows the example of its sister game Genshin Impact in being much higher-quality than it has any right to be. This turn-based sci-fi RPG has been winning hearts and minds here at VG247 since its release. I have to admit it's been one of my favourite games of this year, having played it regularly on PC since launch; while Editor-in-Chief Dom recently fell for its charms during a Gamescom demo on the PS5.

While it's not been confirmed yet, the PS5 launch of Honkai: Star Rail is likely to coincide with the release of the game's Version 1.4 update, since an October 11th window for that would fit exactly with the regular six-weekly release schedule.

Honkai: Star Rail launched on April 26th of this year for PC and mobile, and the PlayStation 5 release will be its first appearance on console. There's been no official word yet on whether we can expect an Xbox or Switch release — and it's worth noting that Genshin Impact has yet to come to either platform even three years after its launch — while vague rumours of a PS4 port have similarly failed to materialise. The developers' next game, Zenless Zone Zero, is expected to release on PC and mobile, but thus far has no release window.

Honkai: Star Rail is available right now on PC, iOS, and Android devices, and will launch on PlayStation 5 on October 11th.