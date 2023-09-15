If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
BLAZE A TRAIL

Honkai: Star Rail's PlayStation 5 release confirmed for October

Version 1.4 will probably launch the same day

March 7th in her ultimate in Honkai Star Rail
Image credit: Honkai Star Rail | Hoyoverse
Rebecca Jones avatar
News by Rebecca Jones Guides Writer
Published on

HoYoverse's latest gacha game Honkai: Star Rail was confirmed for a Q4 release on PS5 earlier this year, but now we have a firm release date to set our sights on at last. During last night's State of Play event, it was announced that owners of current-gen PlayStation consoles can join their PC and mobile gaming buds aboard the Astral Express on October 11th.

Despite its continuation of HoYoverse's controversial monetisation strategies, Honkai: Star Rail follows the example of its sister game Genshin Impact in being much higher-quality than it has any right to be. This turn-based sci-fi RPG has been winning hearts and minds here at VG247 since its release. I have to admit it's been one of my favourite games of this year, having played it regularly on PC since launch; while Editor-in-Chief Dom recently fell for its charms during a Gamescom demo on the PS5.

While it's not been confirmed yet, the PS5 launch of Honkai: Star Rail is likely to coincide with the release of the game's Version 1.4 update, since an October 11th window for that would fit exactly with the regular six-weekly release schedule.

Honkai: Star Rail launched on April 26th of this year for PC and mobile, and the PlayStation 5 release will be its first appearance on console. There's been no official word yet on whether we can expect an Xbox or Switch release — and it's worth noting that Genshin Impact has yet to come to either platform even three years after its launch — while vague rumours of a PS4 port have similarly failed to materialise. The developers' next game, Zenless Zone Zero, is expected to release on PC and mobile, but thus far has no release window.

Honkai: Star Rail is available right now on PC, iOS, and Android devices, and will launch on PlayStation 5 on October 11th.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Rebecca Jones avatar

Rebecca Jones

Guides Writer

Rebecca is a veteran fan of the life sim genre, and has racked up almost 2,000 hours of play time between The Sims 4 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons alone. She still isn't sure whether that's a badge of honour or a source of shame.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch