Honkai Star Rail Hanya kit and Traces priority

HoYoverse is doing something different with the Honkai: Star Rail Hanya kit. Hanya is the only character so far to actually help your party regenerate skill points. She’s also pretty good in general at weakening foes and giving your heaviest hitter some extra help in taking out formidable enemies.

Hanya uses common materials that many characters need, though, so you’ll want to think carefully about which Traces you level up and when.

Honkai Star Rail Hanya kit

Hanya’s kit is split between enemy debuffs that make them vulnerable and party buffs that boost speed and attack. Her skill has an extra effect that replenishes one skill point after the party meets certain requirements, and she’s not too shabby when it comes to breaking enemies with physical weakness.

Like Tingyun, she’s only a single-target support character, so you’ll need to think carefully about which Traces to focus on and who they benefit the most.

We’ve split the scaling values for Hanya's abilities to include starting values at level one and end values at level 10.

Hanya normal attack: Oracle Brush

Hanya deals physical damage equal to 50/130 percent of her attack to a single enemy.

Hanya skill: Samsara, Locked

Hanya deals physical damage equal to 130/240 percent of Hanya’s attack and applies the Burden effect on the targeted enemy. When two attacks, skills, or bursts from any party member damage the Burdened enemy, the party will regenerate one skill point. Burden will persist until the party recovers two skill points.

Hanya ultimate: Ten Lords’ Decree, All Shall Obey

Increases the speed of one targeted ally by 15/20 percent and raises their attack by 36/60 percent for two turns.

Hanya talent: Sanction

Enemies with the Burden effect take 15/30 percent more damage from normal attacks, skills, and ultimates for two turns.

Hanya technique: Netherworld Judgment

Hanya attacks the on-screen enemy and applies Burden to a random foe in that enemy’s party.

Hanya bonus abilities

Hanya has the usual set of three bonus skills that unlock at major milestones on her Traces chart.

Scrivener: Allies who trigger Burden's skill point replenishing effect get a 10 percent attack increase for one turn

Netherworld: If an enemy with Burden is defeated when the attack count is one or less, you'll still recover one skill point

Reanimated: Hanya regenerates two energy every time an ally replenishes a skill point with Burden

Hanya Traces priority

While Hanya’s Traces priority might seem weighted toward her skill as the most important part of her kit, the only thing that scales is the damage she deals. She likely won’t be your main source of break damage anyway, so your best bet is focusing on her more powerful Traces.

Ultimate

Talent

Skill

Normal attack

Ideally, you’ll level up Hanya’s talent and ultimate together. Hanya’s ultimate is excellent, but it only buffs one ally. It’s perfect for situations where your party only has one damage dealer – say, Imbibitor Lunae, for example – but it’s harder to use effectively if you need to buff other allies as well. Her talent makes everyone more useful by letting them deal more damage, buffed up or not.

If you need to save materials, though, just consider which one benefits you the most based on what party Hanya’s in. If you need a faster team or have her with someone like Bronya or Seele, prioritize Hanya’s ultimate. Enemies will have fewer chances to attack, and they’ll take greater damage from your buffed-up ally. If you want debuffs instead, give more attention to her talent.

Head over to our Hanya materials list to see what it'll cost you to raise her Traces, and make sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list for some of the best characters you can put on Hanya's team as well.