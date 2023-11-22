Honkai Star Rail Hanya materials list for ascension and Traces

Gathering enough Honkai: Star Rail Hanya materials potentially puts you in a bit of a bind. Hanya uses materials that quite a few other Star Rail characters use, including Luocha, Sushang, and Fu Xuan. Traces cost a lot, so make sure to plan ahead and allocate enough materials so you can keep a well-balanced party for any trial.

Our Honkai Star Rail Hanya materials list lays out what you need for each ascension milestone and everything you need for Hanya's most important Traces.

Honkai Star Rail Hanya materials

Hanya materials for ascension

Here’s what you need get Hanya from level one to 80.

Level Argenti ascension materials Cost in Credits 20 5 Artifex's Module 4,000 30 10 Artifex's Module 8,000 40 6 Artifex's Cogwheel, 3 Netherworld Token 16,000 50 9 Artifex's Cogwheel, 7 Netherworld Token 40,000 60 6 Artifex's Gyreheart, 20 Netherworld Token 80,000 70 9 Artifex's Gyreheart, 35 Netherworld Token 160,000

How to get Artifex's Module items

Artifex's Module items come from Entranced enemies on the Xianzhou Luofu, specifically the Golden Cloud Toad, Illumination Dragonfish, and Obedient Dracolion. You'll find them pretty much everywhere on the Luofu, especially in the Divination Commission and surrounding areas. They also turn up in the Simulated Universe

However, the easiest way to get Artifex's Module, Cogwheel, and Gyreheart items is by sending characters out on daily assignments. If you set the length to the maximum and pick two suitable characters, you'll end up with a couple dozen or so each day.

Where to find Netherworld Token

Netherworld Token comes from the Shape of Perdition Stagnant Shadow fight. That battle only unlocks once you reach the Fyxestroll Gardens after the main Luofu storyline, so it'll take a while for you to get there if you're new. If you don't want to wait and absolutely have to have Hanya leveled up, you can transmute unwanted boss items in the synthesis menu and turn them into Netherworld Token as well. So far, Argenti is the only other character who uses these Tokens

The easiest way to get credits is from one of Golden Calyx. Bear in mind that these cost fuel, so you'll need to balance these challenges with your other level-up activities.

Hanya materials total - Ascension

This is what all that looks like together.

15 Artifex's Module

15 Artifex's Cogwheel

15 Artifex's Gyreheart

65 Netherworld Token

308,000 Credits

Hanya materials for Traces

Hanya uses more Artifex items for her Traces, along with the usual Harmony items in the Harmonic Tune family.

For one Trace that isn't Hanya's basic attack, you need:

9 Artifex's Module

13 Artifex's

7 Artifex's Gyreheart

3 Harmonic Tune

15 Ancestral Hymn

30 Stellaris Symphony

2 Tracks of Destiny

3 Regret of Infinite Ochema

652,000 Credits

How to get Harmonic Tune and Infinite Ochema

The Harmonic Tune items come from the Bud of Harmony Crimson Calyx, and the only way to get Regret of Infinite Ochema is by completing the Divine Seed Echo of War challenge. It unlocks at the end of the main Luofu storyline, and unlike other ascension materials, you can't use the Synthesizer to exchange other drops for Ochema. If you're just getting started, it'll be awhile before you can access it.

Star Rail rewards you with Tracks of Destiny in the battle pass, through completing Trailblaze missions, and for taking part in events.

Hanya Traces materials total

To level up all of Hanya's Traces and unlock every bonus ability, you need:

3,000,000 Credits

41 Artifex's Module

56 Artifex's Cogwheel

58 Artifex's Gyreheart

18 Harmonic Tune

69 Ancestral Hymn

139 Stellaris Symphony

12 Regret of Infinite Ochema

8 Tracks of Destiny

Bear in mind that these are just for Hanya's talent, skill, and ultimate. You'll need additional items for some of her bonus abilities.That's a lot of materials, and since other Erudition characters share many of them, you'll want to plan ahead before deciding what to uppgrade first.

If you're not sure who else might work with all these skills you just leveld up, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, and head over to our Star Rail codes page for some freebies to help with your next pull.