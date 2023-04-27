The best Honkai Star Rail Bronya build, Relics, and Light Cone

Honkai Star Rail has dozens of characters to unlock and choose from, but determining which space-faring heroes to have in your party is tough. That said, some characters are better than others, and five-star Bronya is one of them.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Catch the official release trailer for Honkai Star Rail here.

Bronya makes an amazing support character for any team, and can give buffs to allies that may make or break the toughest of battles. So, without further ado, here’s one of the best Bronya builds in Honkai Star Rail, including recommended Relics, Light Cones, and more.

What is the best Honkai Star Rail Bronya build?

Bronya is a character on the Path of Harmony in Honkai Star Rail, making her a fantastic support character to rely on. She can cleanse characters of debuffs while buffing them, keeping everyone in the party in good shape.

With Bronya, it’s best to prioritise her speed and energy regeneration rate, as her Ultimate is what we’ll often rely on. It’s also worth looking into improving her critical damage, as the effect of ultimate can scale up based on this!

Best Bronya Light Cone – The Battle Isn’t Over

The Battle Isn’t Over is a five-star Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail, and is great for Bronya’s capabilities.

This Light Cone’s base effect will increase the user’s energy recharge by a specific amount; this amount increases as you Superimpose (ascend) the Light Cone. It will also replenish one skill point when the user uses their Ultimate on an ally. It’s second skill will give an ally an attack buff when used on them.

The Battle Isn’t Over works really well with Bronya’s available buffs that she can use on allies; we want her to have as high an energy regeneration rate as possible, so then we can use her Ultimate to buff allies at regular intervals.

As a five-star Light Cone, it might be a while before you get your hands on The Battle Isn’t Over. Some 4-star alternatives include Carve the Moon Weave the Clouds, and Memories of the Past.

Carve the Moon Weave the Clouds can have a random effect at the start of battle; it will either increase all allies attack, critical damage, or energy regeneration rate. Having any one of these buffs is good for the team, especially an improved rate of energy regeneration.

On the other hand, Memories of the Past will increase Bronya’s Break effect, and will increase her energy regeneration after she attacks. Again, this is good for getting Bronya’s Ultimate quickly.

Best Bronya Relics – Eagle of the Twilight Line

There are a few Relics that Bronya could use, but if we’re also using The Battle Isn’t Over Light Cone, the Eagle of the Twilight Line set is best to opt for.

When Bronya is wearing two pieces, her Wind damage is increased by 10%. With four pieces, Bronya will have her action advanced forward by 25% after using her Ultimate.

Considering Bronya is able to advance turns as is, the Eagle of the Twilight Line only gives her more control of a battle!

A solid alternative to use earlier in the game is Thief of the Shooting Meteor, as you’ll acquire this set with ease. With two pieces equipped, Bronya’s Break effect is increased by 16%, and with four pieces, she’ll regenerate three energy whenever a Weakness Break is inflicted on an enemy.

Best Bronya Ornaments

There are plenty of Relics you could choose from for Bronya in Honkai Star Rail, but two of the best are Sprightly Vonwacq and Fleet of the Ageless.

Sprightly Vonwacq increases Bronya’s energy regeneration rate by five percent. When the user’s speed reaches 145 or higher, their action is advance forwarded by 50 percent at the start of battle.

Fleet of the Ageless increases the health and attack of all allies if the wearer’s speed is 120 or higher. If your Bronya’s speed stat is 120+, this is a viable option that will work massively in your party’s favour!

Is Bronya good in Honkai Star Rail?

As a five-star character, Bronya is already well-loved by those using her in their parties (me). Of all the supporting characters available across Honkai Star Rail, she is easily one of the best. Able to significantly buff her allies in battle while also packing a punch herself, she can make any party more powerful than they already are, which is necessary for tough fights later down the line.

She’s able to dispel debuffs and buff the attacks of allies with her skill, and her Ultimate can increase the attack and critical damage of all allies for two turns.

The Supreme Guardian of Belobog is even stronger when her Eidolons are unlocked, too. She can gain a 50% chance of recovering a skillpoint, level up her ultimate, increase the speed of allies, and so much more. That is, if you manage to pull more than one Bronya from your Warp Banners.

Should I pull for Bronya in Honkai Star Rail?

At the time of writing, Bronya is available in the Stellar Warp. Given that Honkai Star Rail gives us a few Star Rail passes to use at the beginning of the game, and it’s easy enough to grind for more, Bronya is well worth trying to recruit.

Every 90 Warps on the Regular Banner will result in a five-star Character or Light Cone, too. So, make sure you’re saving your passes and doing 10 Warps at a time for the best chances of getting Bronya. Worse comes to worst, you get a cool Light Cone, Gepard, or Himeko.

For more on Honkai Star Rail, be sure to check out any codes, so you can bag yourself some free Stellar Jade. While you’re at it, take a look at our character tier list too, to help you decide who to add to your party.