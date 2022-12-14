It's December 2022, which means we have another selection of bonuses and rewards for GTA+ subscribers. Alongside the free Los Santos Drug Wars DLC that everyone can get, those who pay for this service can expect a selection GTA+ rewards. These rewards include valuable property, clothing options, a free vehicle, as well as GTA$ and RP boosts to certain mission types in GTA Online.

For those not in the know, GTA+ costs $5.99 a month (or your regional equivalent), and provides $500,000 of in-game cash alongside a shifting selection of goodies that change every month. The specifics of what you can expect in December can be found below.

GTA+ was added with the PS5 / Xbox Series X/S version of the game. Check out the trailer for that update above!

Discounts

A business on wheels.

In December, GTA+ members can get a free Acid Lab upgrade for the MTL Brickade 6x6. This upgrade grants you access to the Acid Lab business, but you will need to complete the "off the rails" mission from the "First Dose" mission set first.

Are enemies giving you trouble? Well, as a GTA+ member, you can enjoy 50% off all armor upgrades for land vehicles and aircrafts.

Production bonus

Once you have the Acid Lab upgrade for the MTL Brickade 6X6, you can expect a 50% faster acid production speed if you are signed up to GTA+.

Free properties

This month, GTA+ members can get the LSIA Hangar A17 for free and relocate there with no extra charge.

Free vehicles

Fly in style.

In December, GTA+ owners get a free Buckingham Alpha-Z1 which is perfect for flying through the skies above Los Santos and Blaine County. You can claim this aircraft from Elitas Travel. It's a swift little plane that's great for getting to new destinations, or for flying under bridges to impress your friends.

GTA$ and RP bonuses

For the entire month, GTA+ owners can get 1.5x GTA$ and RP on the "First Dose" missions that are a part of the new DLC. If you're not sure where to find these missions, check out our page that shows you how to start the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

Members can also get 1.5x GTA$ on Payphone Hit missions.

Free clothing

Owners of GTA+ get a trio of new festive clothing items this month:

Have you seen me? (Sweater)

The Red-nosed (Costume)

The Nutcracker (Costume)

'Tis the season to dress up as a reindeer and cause chaos around Los Santos.

Other unlocks

In addition to all of the above, owners of GTA+ in December get special deals on their Shark Cards. On all sizes of Shark Cards, GTA+ members get an extra 15% on top of their purchased amount.

For more GTA Online content, check out the current GTA Online Weekly Update bonuses and rewards, as well as all of the new cars in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update!