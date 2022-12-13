GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars New Cars - Overflod Entity MT, Annis 300R, and Declasse Tulip M-100

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has arrived in GTA Online and there's a bunch of new content for you to get your hands on in the first half of the two-part update. Alongside new missions to complete and enemies to defeat, there are several new cars that you can choose to buy with your hard-earned GTA$.

Right now, there are only a handful of cars for you to collect but we can expect to see more arrive in small installments the coming weeks. Without further ado, we're going to show you how to get all the new vehicles from the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

Watch on YouTube Check out GTA V and GTA Online on Xbox Series X/S and PS5

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars Vehicles

Here's our list of the cars added so far in the Los Santos Drug Wars update in GTA Online:

Annis 300R

The Annis 300R boasts a good top speed and excellent handling. If that wasn't enough, you can also add on Missile Lock-On Jammers, Slick Mines and much more at Los Santos Customs. This means it's a speedy car that can be upgraded into a great getaway vehicle. With the Lock-On Jammer added, being blown to pieces is definitely less of a worry.

You can buy this vehicle from Legendary Motorsport for $2,075,000.

Overflod Entity MT

Speed and traction are the two things that make the price tag of the Overflod Entity MT forgivable. The only thing you should be careful about is the braking, it's a little bit low for a car this powerful but a trip to Los Santos Customs should fix that.

You can buy this vehicle from Legendary Motorsport for $2,355,000.

BF Surfer Custom

The BF Surfer Custom is the ultimate vehicle for cruising down to Vespucci Beach and taking a dip in the ocean while avoiding other people on Jet-Skis. Its speed and handling are as you'd expect them to be, decent but perhaps this is best used as a leisure vehicle for now.

The trade price is $442,500 and normal price is $590,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Zirconium Journey II

Is the Zirconium Journey II built for speed? Not really, no. However, it's still worth owning if you want a larger vehicle with decent traction that will let you blend in with the general public.

The trade price is $592,500 and normal price is $790,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Declasse Tulip M-1OO

The two-door Declasse Tulip M-100 has a great top speed, excellent acceleration, and exceptional traction which makes this vehicle one that deserves a spot in your garage. The only disappointing element of the M-100 is the braking, so if you buy it make sure you take some time to get used to how it handles before you take on the LSPD.

This vehicle can be bought for $1,658,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

MTL Brickade 6x6

If you complete all of the "first dose" missions, you will gain your own MTL Brickade 6x6 vechile as part of the last mission in that set. This vehicle comes with the Maibatsu Manchez Scout C and you can then request this bike at any time in freemode to deliver product.

How many new cars are there in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC?

At the moment there isn't a definite number but we've listed the new cars that have already been released in the Los Santos Drug Wars update. We will continue to add to this page if and when more vehicles are added to the game in the coming weeks.

Why not check out our other GTA Online guides? We have a page that shows you how to start the Drug Wars DLC and one that lists the fastest cars in GTA Online. We also have one that details every reward, from cars to clothes, that you can get in the GTA Online Weekly Update.