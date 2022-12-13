GTA Online has welcomed a brand new DLC update, just in time for the holiday season! The Los Santos Drug Wars have brought (even more) chaos to Los Santos and Blaine County. With new cars, missions, story updates and much more to come in the DLC, you're probably eager to get started.

So far, we know that you can expect a lot of new content to be added with the two-part update. This means there will be plenty of new items to find, missions to complete, and enemies to make in the coming weeks. So, we're not going to make you wait much longer, we're here to show you how to start the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC in GTA Online.

GTA Online: How to start the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

To start the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC in GTA Online, you need to load yourself into the game and drive around until you get a phone call from Ron. You need to make sure you're outside any of your properties or any location for the call to come through.

Ron will then ask for your help with a problem he's been having, and that you need to meet him at Ace Liquor when you have the time. (If you've played through GTA V, then you probably know this location as Trevor's HQ and Meth Lab). You can find the store by checking your map for the 'R' symbol. If you haven't completed Ron's other missions, then there will be two on your map. This is the one you will want to head to:

Once you're ready to start the first mission, head over to Liquor Ace and go inside. This will give you access to the first DLC mission, so make sure you have plenty of snacks and ammo ready because you're going to be re-introduced to the Lost MC.

