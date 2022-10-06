GTA Online Weekly Update (October 6) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

October 6 is here and that means we have yet another GTA Online weekly update to enjoy. That means we have new GTA$ and RP bonuses to exploit, discounts on cars and other vehicles, and exclusive prizes every now and again to drag you back into Los Santos.

In the GTA Online October 6update, a new car and the start of Halloween spookiness can be experienced with returning holiday cars. This and the usual discounts and bonuses makes this week a good one to play around in.

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

New Additions

This week, there are three main shiny additions coming to GTA Online. All three should be your number one priority if you're trying to get your hands on everythign new this week.

These are:

Halloween vehicles

The Judgement Day Adversary mode

10F Sports car ($1,675,000)

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

A fancy car for fancy racers.

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Casco - you can grab it by landing a top four finish in LS Car Meet Races for four days in a row.

Podium Car

A massive truck, able to perform well on all terrains.

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Caracara, which can normally only be found at Warstock for $1,775,000.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

You simply can't get much better than a weaponized Ignus.

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

Luxury Autos cars

This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:

Stromberg

10F

Simeon’s Showroom cars

This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:

Cheburek

Streiter

Calico GTF

Banshee

Glendale

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial is at the. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trial is at the Mount Gordo. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 00:46.30.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Judgement Day Adversary Mode

Short Trips

Treasure Chests & Hidden Caches

Security Contracts

There’s also 2x Nightclub Cargo from Business Battle this week!

Clothing Unlocks

This week, players can get the War Mask, just for logging in. In addition, if you complete short trips this week, you can also net yourself the Grey Vintage Frank mask, so get on it and get that headwear!

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

50% off:

Tops, pants and hat clothing from The Contract

Infernus ($220,000)

Banshee 900R ($282,500)

Cheburek ($72,500)

40% off:

Agencies (+ renovations)

Growler ($976,200)

Vectre ($1,071,000)

30% off:

Stromburg ($2,229,745)

Calico GT ($1,396,500)

Streiter ($350,000)

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.