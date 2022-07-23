Gotham Knights is getting a six issue prequel comic, and reading it will unlock in-game skins

If you want to know a little bit more about the state of a world where Bruce Wayne is (supposedly) dead, and its up to his wards to protect Gotham from the seedy underbelly of the crime world, you may want to make a note of Batman: Gotham Knights - Gilded City – a prequel comic coming from Evan Narcisse (Gen: LOCK, Rise of the Black Panther), and ABEL (Harley Quinn).

The comic series lays the foundations for the events of the game, and examines how the four heroes – – got into the situation they're in at the start of the WB Games Montreal-produced title. Per the blurb, a virus has infected Gotham City, transforming citizens into rage-obsessed maniacs (thanks, Popverse).

Unlike the game, Batman is in this comic, so it stands to reason that we'll see the events that lead to his death in the six-issue run. We'll also get to see what goes off in Batman's home town some 100+ years previous – there's a thread in the comics that follows Gotham in the 1800s, and focuses on the exploits of masked vigilante, The Runaway.

If you don't want to pick up the issues individually, a collected edition will be launched in Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland and Mexico, in addition to the United States. Each issue of the series will come with a cover created by Greg Capullo. Perhaps the most interesting thing for anyone really interested in the game, though, is the fact that anyone that picks up the issues will be able to redeem codes found within the comics for in-game skins. The first issue, for example, carries a BOSO22 Batcycle Skin. If you pick up all six issues, there will be an as-yet unannounced last bonus item for you to collect, too.

You can head over to Popverse to see an preview of the first issue.

Gotham Knights is currently expected to release on 25 October, 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and PC after suffering a delay from 2021.