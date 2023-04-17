Tracking down the Genshin Impact Kory Drum locations is the only way to finish the Korybantes world quest and get every treasure chest out of the new Sumeru desert region.

There are eight Kory Drums to find in all. Five are waiting in the open that you can play at any time.

The three you need for the Koryvabtes quest are locked behind puzzles, though.

Genshin Impact Kory Drum locations

Two of the three Korybantes drums are in the Asipattravana Swamp. The Hydro drum is in a cave under the arch with the teleport waypoint. Inside is a set of three challenges involving Four-Leaf Sigils and collecting Dendro particles. Use Sorush to move the sigils, then activate the sigils and collect the particles as you go. Each challenge has a two-minute timer, so there’s plenty of time to adjust the sigil placement after starting the trial.

If you have Wanderer, you can also just activate his skill and hover over to the particles.

Sankhara, the Electro drum, is in a cave behind the oasis’ Statue of the Seven. Activate the bell inside the cave to begin the trial, which is just a timed fight against enemy mobs.

The final drum is Vijnana, the Pyro drum. This one is in the map’s far western portion, on a large hill above the Iniquitous Baptist boss. Clear out the Hilichurl Rogues, grab the Dendroculus and chest, and then activate the bell behind the Hilichurl hut. Use Sorush to collect flames, and then at the end, the drum will appear.

If you’re wondering how to play the drums, check out our Kory Drum Score guide for some tips.

Other Kory Drum locations

The remaining five drums are back in the swamp. Three are at the northeastern end, and the other two are in a cave north of the swamp’s central waypoint.

Once you clear the three scores in the open, a trial appears on the center island. Complete that to get a Luxurious Chest.

The two scores in the cave require a bit more work. A group of Eremites captured a giant Farrwick, and you have to defeat them and rescue it to open the path to the second score. Grab the small Farrwick in the room where the second score is, and place it in front of the wall to illuminate the score.

Both of these reward you with a Precious Chest.

If you're saving those quest Primogems for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.