Genshin Impact: How to play the Kory Drum score

Figuring out how to read the Kory Drum score in Genshin Impact is key to finishing a world quest chain and uncovering some Precious Chests out in the desert.

The in-game description is a bit vague, though, and it’s not very clear about how the intervals work either.

The actual performance is just a matter of timing, so once you figure it out, it shouldn't take long to clear these quests and move on.

Genshin Impact Kory Drums

Playing the Kory Drum involves smacking it with normal attacks, using a plunging attack, or letting it rest for an interval. The drum glows for roughly two seconds, and that glowing period is when you need to strike the drum or leave it be. A short interval will follow each glowing moment, and you shouldn’t touch the drum at all until it glows again.

You need to play five Kory Drum scores during Sorush’s world quest, and there’s an additional set of five scores in Asipattravana Swamp you can complete to unlock precious chests and even a luxurious chest.

The five Kory Drums in the swamp are unrelated to the world quest. You don’t have to complete them, but the extra Primogems and Dendro Sigils are worth the trouble.

How to read the Kory Drum scores

You read the Kory Drum score from left to right, starting with the top line. A full leaf – one with no opening in the center – signifies a plunging attack. A leaf with an open center means you should perform a normal attack, and a leaf with no center and a thin outline represents a pause. The images below show them in that order.

Your character gains a jump buff after you interact with a Kory Drum, so you can perform a plunging attack with just a regular jump.

Perform the Kory Drum score

Here’s what you need to do for each drum in the Korybantes world quest.

Vijnana – Pyro drum score

Normal attack

Normal attack

Normal attack

Plunging attack

Sankhara – Electro drum score

Normal attack

Pause

Normal attack

Plunging attack

Rupa – Dendro drum score

Normal attack Normal attack Normal attack Plunging attack

And that wraps up the important Kory Drum scores, but if you're keen on delving into more of the desert's secrets - including some precious chests and a luxurious one - track down the other Kory Drum locations to solve a secret open-world puzzle.

If you're saving those quest Primogems for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.