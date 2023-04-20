Genshin Impact Amrita Pool rewards and how to unlock

The Amrita Pool rewards in Genshin Impact give you extra Primogems, talent materials, and even a namecard, but you have to put in the work first.

The Amrita Pool only unlocks after you clear several quests in the Girdle of the Sands, and then, your work is probably just starting.

You have to complete a few dozen challenges to get the necessary currency.

Amrita Pool location and how to unlock

The Amrita Pool is tucked away in a cave south of the oasis, near one of Sorush’s flower puzzles. If you’re having trouble finding it the easiest way to get there is just climbing over the cliffs. Drop down into the little divot, and glide into the opening in the ground. Inside is a teleport waypoint and a challenge for Sorush to complete.

A spirit floats near the edge of the pool. If you speak with it before completing the Girdle of the Sands’ world quests, it tells you that you aren’t welcome. There’s nothing else you can do, so leave the cave, and move ahead with the Khvarena of Good and Evil questline.

You’ll eventually need to find the Kory Drums and read the Kory Drum score to finish the Splendorous Sky quest. After that one ends, you can complete the Heart of Amrita quest, which basically just takes you to the Amrita Pool.

After that, you can exchange Plumes of Purifying Flame for rewards. Check out our Plume of Purifying Flames location guide for help tracking down all 36.

Genshin Impact Amrita Pool rewards

Here’s what you’ll get for your trouble - ish. The order of the pool's rewards is apparently randomized, so we've just put the rewards totals. While you'll get everything there is to get eventually, it might not be in the order that someone else does.

600 Primogems

2 Guide to Admonition

2 Philosophies of Admonition

2 Guide to Praxis

2 Philosophies of Praxis

2 Guide to Ingenuity

2 Philosophies of Ingenuity

100,000 Mora

10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

5 Hero's Wit

2 Iron Talisman of the Morning Dew

2 Silver Talisman of the Morning Dew

2 Oasis Garden's Kindness

2 Oasis Garden's Mourning

2 Remnant Dream of Scorching Might

2 Dream of Scorching Might

You get rewards at these milestones.

6 Plumes

12 Plumes

18 Plumes

24 Plumes

30 Plumes

36 Plumes

If you're saving those quest Primogems for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.