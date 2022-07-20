Genshin Impact all elemental resonance effects explained

Sooner or later, Genshin Impact players will have to learn about Elemental Resonance. This somewhat obscured aspect of team building is critical when getting the most out of your favourite characters - as the right elemental resonance effect can lead to an incredible increase in damage output.

As such, we’ve created this guide explaining elemental resonance in Genshin Impact, including a list of all elemental resonance effects so you know exactly what will happen if you pair up certain elements.

What is elemental resonance

Elemental resonance refers to passive bonuses granted to your Genshin Impact team when you have two or more characters of the same elemental type. So for example, if you have Amber and Klee on your team at the same time, the Pyro elemental resonance effect will activate. You can look at your current elemental resonance from your party page. Once there, click on the elemental resonance button on the top right of your screen, and you'll be taken to a breakdown of what effects are active.

There’s also a unique elemental resonance effect when you have four unique elements active at once, which provides a general buff that benefits all your characters.

As such, you’ll have an elemental resonance effect activate at all times, but it’s very important you have a specific elemental resonance effect active that synergizes with your main carry character (the character dealing the most damage / you’ll be using the most). For example, if you’re using Klee as your main damage carry, the Pyro elemental resonance is what you want.

All elemental resonance effects

If you’re looking for a specific elemental resonance effect, you can find them all below:

Pyro : Affected by Cryo for 40% less time. Increases ATK by 25%.

Cryo : Affected by Electro for 40% less time. Increases CRIT Rate against enemies that are Frozen or affected by Cryo by 15%

Hydro : Affected by Pyro for 40% less time. Increases incoming healing by 30%

Geo : Increases shield strength by 15%. Additionally, characters protected by a shield will have the following special characteristics: Damage dealt increased by 15%, dealing DMG to enemies will decrease their Geo RES by 20% for 15s

Electro : Affected by Hydro for 40% less time. Superconduct, Overloaded, and Electro-Charged have a 100% chance to generate an Electro elemental particle on a 5 second cooldown. (An electro elemental particle adds energy to your electro characters elemental burst metre).

Anemo : Decreases Stamina Consumption by 15%. Increases Movement speed by 10%. Shortens Skill cooldown by 5%

: Decreases Stamina Consumption by 15%. Increases Movement speed by 10%. Shortens Skill cooldown by 5% Four unique elements: All Elemental Resistances +15%, Physical Resistances +15%.

That concludes our guide on elemental resonance! For more beginner Genshin guide, check out our beginner’s guide hub for other entry level guides and character-specific guides all featured!