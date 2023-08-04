All Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream codes

The Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream codes have been released today by HoYoverse, offering Travelers plenty of free Primogems to help them pull for the next Banners. The time-limited codes were announced during the 'As Light Rain Falls Without Reason' special program, which took a deep dive into the next major update for Genshin.

If you weren't able to tune into the stream live then don't worry, we've rounded up every single code that was announced during the Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream today. We've listed all the codes below, just remember that you have less than 24 hours to redeem these codes - so make sure you act quickly if you want plenty of free Primogems.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream codes

Here's the first two codes from the Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream. Another code should be announced, and we're updating this page as new codes are revealed.

3BRLL59ZCZKD - x100 Primogems, x10 Mystic Enhancement

- x100 Primogems, x10 Mystic Enhancement WA845MQHUHKH - x100 Primogems, x5 Hero's Wit

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

To redeem a code for Genshin Impact you need to head to the Genshin Impact Redeem Code page.

Image credit: VG247/HoYoverse

Open the website in your browser and then log in with your HoYoverse account. You will then need to enter your Server, Character Nickname, and the Redemption Code you want to claim. Just remember that you need to reach Adventure Rank 10 or higher before you're able to redeem a code.

When do the Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream codes expire?

The Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream codes expire at 5am BST on Saturday 5 August 2023.

For other regions around the world that's 9pm PDT on Friday 4 August and 12am EDT, 6am CEST, 1pm JST and 2pm AEST on Saturday 5 August.

Looking for more Genshin Impact content? Head to our page on the Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream to find out how you can watch a replay of the special program if you missed the live broadcast. Also, check out our Genshin Impact codes page to find out about the other codes available for the hit free-to-play game.