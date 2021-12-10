With Black Friday and Cyber Monday out of the way, you might be thinking retailers are done and dusted with deals for the year. That's definitely not the case, with some items still on sale, and others being discounted in preparation for the Christmas and winter break.

Our gift guide collates the best Christmas deals for gamers. You'll find everything for Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PS5/PS4, such as games, accessories and everything else that would be perfect as a stocking filler or to hide under the tree.

Best gifts for gamers

If you're in a hurry, look no further. We've compiled a list of the best deals that would make the gamer in your life beam from side to side, with our top picks for Xbox, Switch and PlayStation. If you're looking for something more or perhaps more specific, scroll down, as we have deals that are specific to those platforms.

Best Nintendo Switch gift ideas

Nintendo Switch continues to be an amazing gift to give, whether it's someone who's been a gamer for years, or for the most casual fans. There are three types of Switch consoles Nintendo offers right now: the Switch (which has removable controllers and lets you connect it to a TV), the Switch Lite (a smaller, handheld-only console), and the OLED Switch (which has a brighter, better display, but the same features as the standard Switch).

Nintendo Switch and Pikmin 3 Deluxe bundle - £269.99

The standard Switch console is still a top selling console years after it was first released, and it's hard not to see why. You have the versatility of taking your game with you wherever you go, and then connect it to the big screen at home in the dock when you just want to relax on the sofa.

This particular bundle includes the deluxe version of Pikmin 3, an acclaimed, colourful game first released on the Wii U, and has become another beloved Nintendo series, enjoyable for all ages. At a price barely above the standard RRP for the Switch itself, this is an excellent bundle that includes a great game that's simple to play, but difficult to master.

Nintendo Switch console with Pikmin 3 Deluxe - £269.99 at Game

Nintendo Switch Lite and Animal Crossing bundle - £229.99

The Switch Lite offers a great way to start playing the best Nintendo has to offer. And because it's portable-only, it means it's cheaper than the other models. This bundle at Argos gives you a colourful turquoise console with the brilliant Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, as well as three months to Nintendo's online Switch service. This lets you play classic Nintendo games, play online games with friends, and visit the islands of other Animal Crossing players. It's the perfect bundle for gaming on the go, saves you £10 off the game, and throws in NSO membership too.

Nintendo Switch Lite console with Animal Crossing - £229.99 at Argos

Nintendo Switch OLED and Pikmin 3 bundle - £319.99

The Switch OLED is a premium version of the Switch. It has a brighter, bigger OLED display, with more vibrant colours and deeper blacks, perfect if you plan on playing your games on the go. It still has all the trimmings of the standard Switch, with an improved dock to help you fire up your TV with whatever the Switch is capable of. Like everything else tech-related, it's often hard to find in stock, and at only a tenner more than the RRP, you can get it from Game with the excellent Pikmin 3 Deluxe included!

Nintendo Switch OLED console with Pikmin 3 Deluxe - £319.99 at Game

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - £36.99

There are so many excellent must-have games for the Switch. But if we had to choose one that should be with you at all times, it's Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The game's classing kart-racing controls, complete with wildly creative tracks and multiple power-ups, make this one of the most enjoyable experiences. It's what the split joy-con controls were made for, as nothing gets the adrenaline going quite like talking smack to a friend or family members while zooming past them as one of the many classic Nintendo characters gliding into the sunset.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - £36.99 at Currys

Don't forget to check out our dedicated Nintendo deals hub, where we're constantly on the look out for the best console, games and accessories deals for everything Switch related.

Nintendo Switch console

Nintendo Switch game deals

And in the US...

Nintendo Switch accessories

And in the US...

Best Xbox gift ideas

The Xbox recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, and it continues to be a great home to play the latest and greatest games, including exclusives such as Halo and Forza games. Although the Series X is still difficult to come by thanks to global supply issues, Series S is widely available, and a formidable powerhouse given its small size. Being digital-only, it's a great way to explore the excellent titles that are always being added to Xbox Game Pass, the subscription service with instant access to over 100 games.

Xbox Series S with Rocket League & Fortnite DLC - £249.99

This Series S bundle comes with DLC and in-game currency for both Rocket League and Fortnite, two excellent and popular multiplayer games. These help you customise your car (in the case of Rocket League) or your character (in Fortnite) in many ways, giving you the chance to bring your style and personality while finishing first on the leaderboards. Given the Series S' RRP is the same price, you're basically getting all of these goodies for free, which makes it an excellent bundle available today!

And in the US...

Lost Judgment - £27.99

This hit sequel from Sega continues to bring the best combination of drama and action that money can buy. You resume the expeditions of lawyer-turned-detective Takayuki Yagami as he investigates crimes hiding in plain sight in downtown Tokyo. This Yakuza spin-off focusses on action, and there's plenty of opportunity to use your hand-to-hand abilities to fight evil forces in this gripping story-based game.

Lost Judgment - £27.99 at Amazon

Don't forget to check out our dedicated Xbox deals hub, where we're constantly on the look out for the best console, games and accessories deals for everything Xbox related.

Xbox game deals

And in the US...

Xbox Game Pass ultimate - £24.85

There's a reason why Xbox Game Pass is always referred to as "the best deal in gaming". And it makes a great gift because there isn't a cheaper way to try out well over 100 great titles for a such a great price. Firstly, you're guaranteed to get every first-party game from Microsoft included in the package on day one, such as the latest Halo, Forza and Bethesda games. You're also getting some amazing third-party and indie games, many of them on their release date or soon after, including hidden gems you might have missed. The subscription is split into a subscription for those gaming just on their PC, those wanting to play just on Xbox, or the ultimate service, which combines both along with Xbox Live Gold. ShopTo have deals on both the ultimate and PC subscriptions, giving you the chance to access hundreds of hours of gaming fun.

Xbox accessories

And in the US...

Best PlayStation gift ideas

Let's get the obvious out of the way: it's hard to get a hold of a PS5 right now. Keep an eye out on our Jelly Deals Twitter feed, where we're always sharing (and ready to share!) links to all retailers who are continually stocking up and selling their PS5 inventory as it arrives.

More PS5 consoles should become available in the run up to Christmas. However, in the meantime, we've compiled some excellent deals available on PS5/4 games and accessories that would be ideal gifts for the winter break.

Deathloop - £40

Arkane have become a reliable developer when it comes to immersive action games, a rarity in the ever-changing games industry. Deathloop continues their run by putting you in a first-person perspective as you explore meticulously crafted sandboxes in a puzzle-like experience. It's similar to Hitman in some ways, except you need to eliminate your targets while stuck in a time loop of sorts. It's original, brilliant, and well worth the price to add to your new PS5 library.

Deathloop - £40 at Amazon

Resident Evil Village - £34.99

Capcom have become masters of horror games again in recent years, transforming their beloved Resident Evil franchise away from action and back to its horror roots. This eight entry, named Village, is a direct sequel to Resi 7, and takes place in a mysterious village filled with supernatural elements and creepy creatures out to get you. You're once again in control of Ethan Winters, who's on the search for his daughter amidst the antics you must deal with in order to survive.

Resident Evil Village (PS4) - £34.99 at Amazon

PlayStation games

And in the US...

PS Plus 12 months - £41.85

PS Plus is a massive addition to any game library, offering free games every month, discounts and access to online multiplayer in most games. Meanwhile, PS Now can inject life into any account and console, allowing players to stream and download games to their console from a library of hundreds. Both are temporary subscription services that need updating, but they can offer a lot, and getting them for the best price can help keep costs low.

PlayStation accessories

And in the US...

Gaming monitors

Unless you plan on playing solely on a Nintendo Switch Lite, you're going to need a great gaming monitor, one your gaming library deserves.

There are many things to look out for that won't just make your gaming experience more enjoyable, but help you play better during your gaming antics. For example, a higher resolution, 4K display makes perfect sense if you want your games looking the best, whether it's the latest Xbox or PlayStation consoles, or for your high-end gaming rig. On the other hand, a high refresh rate screen (measured in Hz) means that particular monitor is capable of keeping up with fast-paced games where speed is key, such as online shooters.

Samsung Odyssey G5 27" monitor - £274.99

Samsung have made excellent displays for years, and the Odyssey G5 is no different. It's a VA panel, which means excellent viewing angles to go with the immersive curved shape. And it has the best of both worlds by having a QHD high resolution to match with the 144Hz performance, perfect for PC and console games that have dedicated 120Hz modes. There's also extras that sweeten the deal, such as FreeSync support, HDR10 and the ability to connect using either HDMI or DisplayPort.

Gaming monitors

And in the US...

Gaming headsets

No gaming setup is complete without a truly great gaming headset. Not only is it the best way to communicate with teammates back and forth during frantic sessions of Rainbow Six and Apex Legends, it gives extra immersion to whatever game you're playing. Developers focus on headset audio for their games more than ever before, knowing how we all like to sit close up to our monitors. We've looked at headsets that not only pay attention to how audio sounds, but their design and microphone capabilities.

Corsair HS35 headset - £39.99

Corsair have made all sorts of gaming hardware over the years, so you're not going to have to worry about this expertly-made headset. Its lightweight and over-the-ear design means you'll be comfortable while immersed for hours during long play sessions. The detachable microphone is optimised to reduce ambient sounds, and you don't have to worry about compatibility, as it's been tried and tested to work on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch.

Gaming headsets

And in the US...

We're always keeping an eye out on the best deals, whether it's a particular game reduced or gaming accessories to make your setup better. Follow Jelly Deals on Twitter to keep track of our latest gaming and electronics deal finds.