Best Christmas gifts for gamers from Switch and Xbox to everything elseHere's our guide to the best consoles, games and accessories that would make awesome gifts for gamers in your life.
With Black Friday and Cyber Monday out of the way, you might be thinking retailers are done and dusted with deals for the year. That's definitely not the case, with some items still on sale, and others being discounted in preparation for the Christmas and winter break.
Our gift guide collates the best Christmas deals for gamers. You'll find everything for Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PS5/PS4, such as games, accessories and everything else that would be perfect as a stocking filler or to hide under the tree.
Best gifts for gamers
If you're in a hurry, look no further. We've compiled a list of the best deals that would make the gamer in your life beam from side to side, with our top picks for Xbox, Switch and PlayStation. If you're looking for something more or perhaps more specific, scroll down, as we have deals that are specific to those platforms.
- Nintendo Switch console with Pikmin 3 Deluxe This is an amazing deal for a Nintendo Switch, bagging you not just the console (the version with the improved battery) but also the excellent Pikmin 3, a fun game for all ages, and it's only £269.99 at Game.
- Nintendo Switch Lite console (in turquoise) with Animal Crossing and Switch Online 3 months subscription This is a great package for those wanting to enjoy Nintendo's brilliant games on the go, as the Switch Lite is a more portable console, comes with the excellent Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and three months of online membership, all for £229.99 at Argos.
- Nintendo Switch OLED console with Pikmin 3 Deluxe If you're less constrained by budget, or know that your recipient is mostly going to game on the go, then look no further than the Switch OLED, with its brighter, bigger screen, bundled with the excellent Pikmin 3 for only a little more than the console's RRP, at £320 at Game.
- Pokemon Shield Pokemon has been nothing but magical on the Nintendo Switch, as developer Game Freak has decided to go all-out on giving us the 3D Pokemon adventure we've all wanted, and it's just £37 at Currys.
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe If you already have a Nintendo Switch or intending to buy one this Christmas, you absolutely must buy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to go with it. It's the gold standard in the pure fun (and frustration!) only video games can offer, and you'll certainly need an extra controller for a friend to join. It's available for £37 at Currys.
- Xbox Series S console with Fortnite and Rocket League DLC If you're looking for the most accessible way to jump into gaming, then the Xbox Series S makes a great console. It's digital-only, but coupled with a Game Pass subscription you'll be able to handily play all of the latest games with fast loading times and high framerates, all for just £250 at Currys.
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months subscription Speaking of Xbox Game Pass, if you're planning on buying an Xbox console or giving an Xbox user a gift, nothing beats the subscription that provides over 100 games ready to play immediately, for just £24.85 at ShopTo.
- Riders Republic You know what's rarer than a studio releasing an extreme sports game these days? Being able to buy one on a discount. Riders Republic has endless fun on offer through biking, snowboarding, skiing or flying with a wingsuit, and it's just £32.99 at Amazon.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS5) Insomniac hit it out of the park with this excellent spin-off Spider-Man game featuring Miles Morales in the lead role, and it's just £38.49 at Base.
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4) Square Enix continues to make interesting big-budget games, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is a worthy addition to any library, surprising us all with just how good it is, and it's only £39.85 at Base
Best Nintendo Switch gift ideas
Nintendo Switch continues to be an amazing gift to give, whether it's someone who's been a gamer for years, or for the most casual fans. There are three types of Switch consoles Nintendo offers right now: the Switch (which has removable controllers and lets you connect it to a TV), the Switch Lite (a smaller, handheld-only console), and the OLED Switch (which has a brighter, better display, but the same features as the standard Switch).
Nintendo Switch and Pikmin 3 Deluxe bundle - £269.99
The standard Switch console is still a top selling console years after it was first released, and it's hard not to see why. You have the versatility of taking your game with you wherever you go, and then connect it to the big screen at home in the dock when you just want to relax on the sofa.
This particular bundle includes the deluxe version of Pikmin 3, an acclaimed, colourful game first released on the Wii U, and has become another beloved Nintendo series, enjoyable for all ages. At a price barely above the standard RRP for the Switch itself, this is an excellent bundle that includes a great game that's simple to play, but difficult to master.
- Nintendo Switch console with Pikmin 3 Deluxe - £269.99 at Game
Nintendo Switch Lite and Animal Crossing bundle - £229.99
The Switch Lite offers a great way to start playing the best Nintendo has to offer. And because it's portable-only, it means it's cheaper than the other models. This bundle at Argos gives you a colourful turquoise console with the brilliant Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, as well as three months to Nintendo's online Switch service. This lets you play classic Nintendo games, play online games with friends, and visit the islands of other Animal Crossing players. It's the perfect bundle for gaming on the go, saves you £10 off the game, and throws in NSO membership too.
- Nintendo Switch Lite console with Animal Crossing - £229.99 at Argos
Nintendo Switch OLED and Pikmin 3 bundle - £319.99
The Switch OLED is a premium version of the Switch. It has a brighter, bigger OLED display, with more vibrant colours and deeper blacks, perfect if you plan on playing your games on the go. It still has all the trimmings of the standard Switch, with an improved dock to help you fire up your TV with whatever the Switch is capable of. Like everything else tech-related, it's often hard to find in stock, and at only a tenner more than the RRP, you can get it from Game with the excellent Pikmin 3 Deluxe included!
- Nintendo Switch OLED console with Pikmin 3 Deluxe - £319.99 at Game
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - £36.99
There are so many excellent must-have games for the Switch. But if we had to choose one that should be with you at all times, it's Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The game's classing kart-racing controls, complete with wildly creative tracks and multiple power-ups, make this one of the most enjoyable experiences. It's what the split joy-con controls were made for, as nothing gets the adrenaline going quite like talking smack to a friend or family members while zooming past them as one of the many classic Nintendo characters gliding into the sunset.
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - £36.99 at Currys
Don't forget to check out our dedicated Nintendo deals hub, where we're constantly on the look out for the best console, games and accessories deals for everything Switch related.
Nintendo Switch console
- Nintendo Switch OLED console with Pikmin 3 Deluxe - £320 at Game
- Nintendo Switch Lite console (in turquoise) with Animal Crossing and Switch Online 3 months subscription - £229.99 at Argos
- Nintendo Switch console with Pikmin 3 Deluxe - £270 at Game
- Nintendo Switch console with Animal Crossing - £300 at Very
- Nintendo Switch console with Mario Golf: Super Rush - £290 at Game
- Nintendo Switch console with Ring Fit Adventure - £310 at Amazon
- Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8, Pokemon Shining Pearl & 3 months Switch Online membership - £300 at Game
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Metroid Dread - £37 at Currys
- Super Mario Maker 2 - £37 at Currys
- Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - £37 at Currys
- Pokemon Snap - £37 at Currys
- Super Mario 3D World and Bowser’s Fury - £37 at Currys
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening - £37 at Currys
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - £37 at Currys
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 - £37 at Currys
- Super Mario Odyssey - £37 at Currys
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - £37 at Currys
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - £37 at Currys
- Pokemon Shield - £37 at Currys
- Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu - £37 at Currys
- Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee - £37 at Currys
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - £37 at Currys
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe - £37 at Currys
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - £37 at Currys
- Sonic Colours Ultimate - £25 at Amazon
- Warioware: Get It Together - £30 at Amazon
And in the US...
- Zelda: Breath of the WIld - $40 at GameStop
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $50 at GameStop
- Super Mario Odyssey - $50 at GameStop
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - $50 at GameStop
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - $40 at GameStop
- Pokemon Sword - $45 at GameStop
- Kirby Star Allies - $45 at GameStop
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe - $45 at GameStop
- Sonic Colours Ultimate - $22.65 at Amazon
Nintendo Switch accessories
- PowerA Apex Legends wireless controller - £29.99 at Amazon
- SanDisk 128GB Micro SD card - £17.19 at Amazon
- Orzly Switch carry case - £14.67 at Amazon
And in the US...
- SanDisk 128GB Micro SD card - $17.29 at Amazon
- RDS Switch carry case - $14.99 at Best Buy
- PowerA Animal Crossing wireless controller - $34.99 at GameStop
- PowerA Fusion Pro wireless controller - $79.99 at Best Buy
Best Xbox gift ideas
The Xbox recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, and it continues to be a great home to play the latest and greatest games, including exclusives such as Halo and Forza games. Although the Series X is still difficult to come by thanks to global supply issues, Series S is widely available, and a formidable powerhouse given its small size. Being digital-only, it's a great way to explore the excellent titles that are always being added to Xbox Game Pass, the subscription service with instant access to over 100 games.
Xbox Series S with Rocket League & Fortnite DLC - £249.99
This Series S bundle comes with DLC and in-game currency for both Rocket League and Fortnite, two excellent and popular multiplayer games. These help you customise your car (in the case of Rocket League) or your character (in Fortnite) in many ways, giving you the chance to bring your style and personality while finishing first on the leaderboards. Given the Series S' RRP is the same price, you're basically getting all of these goodies for free, which makes it an excellent bundle available today!
- Xbox Series S console with Fortnite and Rocket League DLC - £249.99 at Currys
- Xbox Series S console with Fortnite and Rocket League DLC - £249.99 at Microsoft Store
And in the US...
- Xbox Series S console with Fortnite and Rocket League DLC - $299 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series S console with Fortnite and Rocket League DLC - $299 at Microsoft Store
Lost Judgment - £27.99
This hit sequel from Sega continues to bring the best combination of drama and action that money can buy. You resume the expeditions of lawyer-turned-detective Takayuki Yagami as he investigates crimes hiding in plain sight in downtown Tokyo. This Yakuza spin-off focusses on action, and there's plenty of opportunity to use your hand-to-hand abilities to fight evil forces in this gripping story-based game.
- Lost Judgment - £27.99 at Amazon
Don't forget to check out our dedicated Xbox deals hub, where we're constantly on the look out for the best console, games and accessories deals for everything Xbox related.
Xbox game deals
- Lost Judgment - £27.99 at Amazon
- Riders Republic - £32.99 at Amazon
- Scarlet Nexus - £18.85 at Base
- Watch Dogs Legion - £24.70 at Amazon
- Sonic Colours Ultimate - £24.99 at Amazon
- Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon - £16.85 at Amazon
And in the US...
- Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon - $19.99 at Best Buy
- Riders Republic - $39.82 at Amazon
- Maden NFL 22 - $39.99 at GameStop
- Watch Dogs Legion - $19.93 at Amazon
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $29.99 at Amazon
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $29.99 at Amazon
Xbox Game Pass ultimate - £24.85
There's a reason why Xbox Game Pass is always referred to as "the best deal in gaming". And it makes a great gift because there isn't a cheaper way to try out well over 100 great titles for a such a great price. Firstly, you're guaranteed to get every first-party game from Microsoft included in the package on day one, such as the latest Halo, Forza and Bethesda games. You're also getting some amazing third-party and indie games, many of them on their release date or soon after, including hidden gems you might have missed. The subscription is split into a subscription for those gaming just on their PC, those wanting to play just on Xbox, or the ultimate service, which combines both along with Xbox Live Gold. ShopTo have deals on both the ultimate and PC subscriptions, giving you the chance to access hundreds of hours of gaming fun.
- Xbox Game Pass for PC 3 months subscription - £19.85 at ShopTo
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months subscription - £24.85 at ShopTo
Xbox accessories
- Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller - £148.57 at Amazon
- PowerA black wired controller - £19.99 at Amazon
- Afterglow Prismatic wired controller - £29.99 at Argos
And in the US...
- Xbox official wireless controller - $49.99 at GameStop
- PDP blue wired controller - $27.99 at Best Buy
- PowerA Enhanced wired controller - $29.88 at Amazon
- PowerA Fusion Pro 2 wired controller - $62.99 at Amazon
Best PlayStation gift ideas
Let's get the obvious out of the way: it's hard to get a hold of a PS5 right now. Keep an eye out on our Jelly Deals Twitter feed, where we're always sharing (and ready to share!) links to all retailers who are continually stocking up and selling their PS5 inventory as it arrives.
More PS5 consoles should become available in the run up to Christmas. However, in the meantime, we've compiled some excellent deals available on PS5/4 games and accessories that would be ideal gifts for the winter break.
Deathloop - £40
Arkane have become a reliable developer when it comes to immersive action games, a rarity in the ever-changing games industry. Deathloop continues their run by putting you in a first-person perspective as you explore meticulously crafted sandboxes in a puzzle-like experience. It's similar to Hitman in some ways, except you need to eliminate your targets while stuck in a time loop of sorts. It's original, brilliant, and well worth the price to add to your new PS5 library.
- Deathloop - £40 at Amazon
Resident Evil Village - £34.99
Capcom have become masters of horror games again in recent years, transforming their beloved Resident Evil franchise away from action and back to its horror roots. This eight entry, named Village, is a direct sequel to Resi 7, and takes place in a mysterious village filled with supernatural elements and creepy creatures out to get you. You're once again in control of Ethan Winters, who's on the search for his daughter amidst the antics you must deal with in order to survive.
- Resident Evil Village (PS4) - £34.99 at Amazon
PlayStation games
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS5) - £38.49 at Base
- Returnal (PS5) - £44.85 at Base
- Demon’s Soul (PS5) - £54.85 at Base
- Deathloop - £40 at Amazon
- Resident Evil Village (PS4) - £34.99 at Amazon
- Outriders (PS5) - £18.95 at The Game Collection
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4) - £32.35 at Amazon
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS5) - £16.95 at The Game Collection
- Lost Judgment - £25.85 at Amazon
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4) - £39.85 at Base
- The Outer Worlds (PS4) - £13.99 at Amazon
- Persona 5 Royal Standard Edition (PS4) - £17.95 at 365 Games
- Doom Eternal (PS4) - £9.99 at Amazon
- Rust (PS4) - £20 at Amazon
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) - £19.95 at The Game Collection
And in the US...
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS5) - $29.83 at Amazon
- Demon’s Souls (PS5) - $39.82 at GameStop
- Ratchert & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) - $49.94 at Amazon
- Returnal (PS5) - $49.99 at Best Buy
- Resident Evil Village (PS5) - $20.99 at Best Buy
- Lost Judgment - $36.99 at Amazon
PS Plus 12 months - £41.85
PS Plus is a massive addition to any game library, offering free games every month, discounts and access to online multiplayer in most games. Meanwhile, PS Now can inject life into any account and console, allowing players to stream and download games to their console from a library of hundreds. Both are temporary subscription services that need updating, but they can offer a lot, and getting them for the best price can help keep costs low.
- PS Plus 12 months subscription - £41.85 at ShopTo
- PS Plus 3 months subscription - £16.85 at ShopTo
- PS Now 12 months subscription - £39.85 at ShopTo
PlayStation accessories
- PS5 DualSense controller Midnight Black - £53.99 at 365 Games
- PS4 Fusion Pro wireless controller - £99.99 at Amazon
- Venom PS5 dual controller charging dock - £14.49 at Amazon
And in the US...
- PS4 official wireless controller - $59.99 at Best Buy
- PS5 Atrix controller charging dock - $12.99 at GameStop
Gaming monitors
Unless you plan on playing solely on a Nintendo Switch Lite, you're going to need a great gaming monitor, one your gaming library deserves.
There are many things to look out for that won't just make your gaming experience more enjoyable, but help you play better during your gaming antics. For example, a higher resolution, 4K display makes perfect sense if you want your games looking the best, whether it's the latest Xbox or PlayStation consoles, or for your high-end gaming rig. On the other hand, a high refresh rate screen (measured in Hz) means that particular monitor is capable of keeping up with fast-paced games where speed is key, such as online shooters.
Samsung Odyssey G5 27" monitor - £274.99
Samsung have made excellent displays for years, and the Odyssey G5 is no different. It's a VA panel, which means excellent viewing angles to go with the immersive curved shape. And it has the best of both worlds by having a QHD high resolution to match with the 144Hz performance, perfect for PC and console games that have dedicated 120Hz modes. There's also extras that sweeten the deal, such as FreeSync support, HDR10 and the ability to connect using either HDMI or DisplayPort.
- Samsung Odyssey G5 27" monitor - £274.99 at Amazon
- Samsung Odyssey G5 27" monitor - $349.99 at Amazon
Gaming monitors
- Samsung T55 Series FHD 24" 75Hz monitor - £164.95 at Amazon
- AOC Gaming 24G2U 24" FHD Monitor 144Hz monitor - £159.95 at Amazon
- AOC Gaming 24G2U 27" FHD Monitor 144Hz monitor - £189.97 at Amazon
- MSI Optix 27" FHD Monitor 144Hz monitor - £168.97 at Amazon
- MSI Optix Curved 27" QHD Monitor 165Hz monitor - £249.97 at Amazon
- ASUS TUF 27" FHD Monitor 165Hz monitor - £224.32 at Amazon
And in the US...
- Samsung Odyssey UR55 28" 4K IPS monitor - $379.99 at BestBuy
- Alienware 25" FreeSync and G-Sync monitor - $299.99 at BestBuy
- Acer Nitro XF243Y 24" FHD 165Hz monitor - $219.99 at BestBuy
Gaming headsets
No gaming setup is complete without a truly great gaming headset. Not only is it the best way to communicate with teammates back and forth during frantic sessions of Rainbow Six and Apex Legends, it gives extra immersion to whatever game you're playing. Developers focus on headset audio for their games more than ever before, knowing how we all like to sit close up to our monitors. We've looked at headsets that not only pay attention to how audio sounds, but their design and microphone capabilities.
Corsair HS35 headset - £39.99
Corsair have made all sorts of gaming hardware over the years, so you're not going to have to worry about this expertly-made headset. Its lightweight and over-the-ear design means you'll be comfortable while immersed for hours during long play sessions. The detachable microphone is optimised to reduce ambient sounds, and you don't have to worry about compatibility, as it's been tried and tested to work on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch.
- Corsair HS35 headset - £39.99 at Amazon
- Corsair HS35 headset - $34.99 at Amazon
Gaming headsets
- Turtle Beach Recon 70P - £24.99 at Amazon
- Logitech G332 - £28.95 at Amazon
- Razer BlackShark V2 - £49.99 at Amazon
- Logitech G432 - £49.99 at Amazon
- Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 - £109.99 at Amazon
- Logitech G Pro X - £149 at Amazon
And in the US...
- Turtle Beach Recon 200 - $29.99 at BestBuy
- Razer BlackShark V2 X - $39.99 at BestBuy
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 - $41.99 at BestBuy
- HyperX Cloud - $49.99 at BestBuy
- Corsair HS70 - $74.99 at BestBuy
- HyperX Cloud Flight - $116.99 at BestBuy
