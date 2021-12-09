There’s never been a better time to jump into the Xbox ecosystem, or upgrade to the new Series X and S consoles. New first-party games like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 make this the perfect living room console to try a broad range of games. It also helps that Game Pass never keeps you bored, with new games arriving almost every week.

Although it may still be tough finding a Series X console, Series S consoles remain plentiful, and you’re guaranteed to get an awesome next-gen experience. But thanks to smart delivery, many of the games we find will work great on both older Xbox One consoles and also Series X/S. We’ll keep updating this page with all things team green, including links to any stock of Series X consoles!

Best Xbox console deals

Despite the global chip shortage, many retailers are still stocking the Series S console, and we have some of the best deals listed below. It's a great way to jump into next-gen gaming, with fast loading times, high framerates and the latest games. Plus, your digital library will carry with you, as the console can play anything an Xbox One can handle, just better! Along with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, the Series S is a great, low-cost way to experience a range of games at an incredible value.

UK:

US:

Best Xbox game deals

Xbox is arguably the console with the biggest and most frequent discounts available on the latest and greatest titles. What's also great is if you're still keeping an older Xbox One S or One X console handy, many recent games have been released by publishers with Smart Delivery enabled. This means, for many cross-gen games, when you insert the disc in an older console or the newer Xbox Series X, it'll automatically download the game files best suited for whichever Xbox you're using. There are some great discounts below, including price drops on Yakuza 7 and Watch Dogs Legion. Keep an eye out as we'll constantly be updating this section as new deals arrive.

UK:

US:

Best Xbox controllers and accessories deals

If you’re in the market for a fresh controller or an extra one so a friend or family member can join in the fun, you’re in luck. We’ve found some great budget and lag-free wired controllers, as well as the very best official ones from Microsoft. Most controllers are tested to work for both consoles, meaning you can play with your favourite pro or colourful controller on your shiny new Series console, and take it to a friend's to play together on their Xbox One without a hitch.

UK:

US:

Best Xbox game pass deals

There's a reason why Xbox Game Pass is always referred to as "the best deal in gaming". It's because there isn't a cheaper way to try out well over 100 great titles for a cheaper price. Firstly, you're guaranteed to get every first-party game for Microsoft included in the package on day one, such as the latest Forza or Bethesda game. You're also getting some amazing third-party and indie games, many of them on their release date or soon after. The subscription is split into a subscription for those gaming just on their PC, those wanting to play just on Xbox, or the ultimate service, which combines both along with Xbox Live Gold.

