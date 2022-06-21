Fortnite Nindo Challenges and how to get the Manda glider

The Fortnite Nindo challenges are here and, at long last, the new Naruto skins as well. Completing Nindo challenges gives you a chance to earn these skins, though “challenges” in the plural would be more accurate. Nindo includes four separate challenge tracks based on characters from Naruto, and unlike the usual challenges with their one-and-done requirements, you’ll be working for a while to complete all four Nindo tracks.

How do you start Fortnite’s Nindo challenges?

The challenge tracks are live and run through July 7 at 11:59 p.m. EST/July 8 4:59 a.m. BST. Go to the Nindo website and log in using your Epic account, where you can view each challenge track and keep up with which ones you’ve already completed.

Reaching certain milestones in each track earns you badges, and at certain badge milestones, you unlock rewards.

Obtaining 10 badges in any path earns you the Akatsuki Wrap, though we’re not quite sure what happens after you earn that and then get 10 badges in another path. We’ll update once we know more.

Completing all four paths unlocks the Manda glider.

Epic said it might take up to an hour after a match for your stats to update, so if you don’t see them immediately, that may be why.

Path of Itachi rewards and challenges

For every five times you finish in the top six, you earn one badge

One badge: Shocket Itachi emote

Five badges: 20,000 XP

Path of Gaara rewards and challenges

For every 24 storm circles you survive, you earn one badge

One badge: Focused Gaara emote

Five badges: 20,000 XP

Path of Orochimaru rewards and challenges

For every 18 eliminations, you earn one badge

One badge: Orochimaru’s smile emote

Five badges: 20,000 XP

Path of Hinata rewards and challenges

For every 20 fish caught, you earn one badge

One badge: Byakugan Hinata emote

Five badges: 20,000 XP

