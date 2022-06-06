Where to find Reality Seeds in Fortnite and what Reality Saplings are for

Reality Seeds in Fortnite are a new feature introduced in Chapter 3, Season 3 designed to give you a shot at some hot loot. You have to put in some time and effort to get it, though. Reality Seeds grow into Reality Saplings (what else?) and depending on how you care for them, they may reward you with Epic and Legendary weapons, assuming someone else doesn’t grab them first.

Where do you find Reality Seeds in Fortnite?

Reality Seeds grow in pods found on some of the large tree roots spreading across Reality Falls. It’s the area with the giant glowing tree growing in the center of it, near where the Command Center used to be.

Attack the pods with your Harvesting Tool, and the pods will explode, launching three Reality Seeds into the air. They slowly float to the ground or on top of the water, where you can grab them like any other item once they land. There are multiple pods, but you only need a few Seeds the first time and just one after you clear the quest.

How do you plant Reality Seeds in Fortnite?

One of Zero Week’s challenges is to plant three Reality Seeds, which you can do by using the Seed as if it were a consumable item. An icon appears and shows whether you can plant the Reality Sapling in the target area, though it’ll take a while before the seed sprouts into a full sapling.

While you can plant a Reality Seed almost anywhere on the map, we recommend picking a fairly out-of-the-way place. The Reality Seeds mean Reality Falls is a popular spot for players to drop or visit later, and getting eliminated while harvesting your Sapling’s loot is not the best way to go.

The first time you plant a Reality Seed, it shows up as a marker on the mini-map, though it seems like that marker only lasts for the first match (or may be bugged). Try remembering where you planted it so you can swoop in and harvest the loot quickly.

How long it takes for the Sapling to grow is a bit unclear, though. We’re still working out the exact timing for how the saplings grow, but for now, suffice to say, it should be a proper Reality Sapling by the time you visit it again in the next match.

Once you arrive back at the sapling, you may find it has sprouted some fruits. The fruit color corresponds with the rarity level of the items it will drop, so purple fruits mean Epic loot and so on. The loot rarity increases the longer you leave it un-harvested, so it’s worth waiting two or three matches before plucking the fruits.

Make sure to check on the Reality Sapling even if you don’t plan on grabbing the fruits in the current match, though. Weeds will sometimes sprout around it, and pulling them will also help increase the rarity of the sapling’s item drops.

After you’ve harvested the fruits, it seems like that sapling won’t grow any more. Cut it down, and plant a new one to start the cycle again.

You can also interfere with other Reality Saplings, destroying them or harvesting fruits and hampering other players’ efforts.