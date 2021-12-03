When is the Fortnite Chapter 2 'The End' live event?

The clock is running down on Fortnite's Chapter 2 with 'The End' live event beginning this weekend.

Fortnite's Chapter 2 live event starts at Saturday 4 December at 4PM EST - that's 1PM PT and 9PM GMT for the rest of us - but read on for the kick off in every region and a breakdown of what to expect from the event!

Our courageous heroes from every franchise under the sun will face off against the Cube Queen in a showpiece finale like no other.

The End is coming soon, and you’ll want to carve out some time in your schedule if you want to see what Epic has in store for the season’s close. It only happens once, and there’s no going back to see what you missed. Make sure to redeem your Battle Stars and use those Bars ahead of time too. No sense in letting hard-won loot go to waste.

What are the Fortnite 'The End' live event start times in every region?

The End goes live on December 4. But unlike Fortnite’s concerts, this is a one-time event. There’s no going back if you miss it, and Epic won’t be offering replays.

If you need to record the live event, Epic recommends having your software set up before the event starts, as there’s no way to obtain footage afterwards.

You should arrive at least 30 minutes early to secure a spot - the servers WILL get full!

Chapter 2 'The End' Finale Live Event Start Times Start Time: Region: 4pm ET Eastern US 1pm PT Pacific US 3pm CT Central US 9pm GMT UK 10pm CET Central Europe 5am AWT (Dec 5th) Western Australia 8am AET (Dec 5th) Eastern Australia 2:30am IST (Dec 5th) India Midnight MSK (Dec 5th) Russia 5am CST (Dec 5th) China

How do I watch the Fortnite Chapter 2 'The End' Live Event?

Before The End live event, a special watch playlist will be added to Fortnite. This is to avoid the griefing that went on during past live events, where mean-spirited players would wait until the action was just about to begin before blowing up everyone watching.

The watch playlist opens 30 minutes before the event starts. You'll have the option to choose the playlist when you log in, and that's all you need to do to watch the event.

As with Operation Skyfire, we recommend jumping in early so there’s no chance of missing out. The End supports parties of up to 16 players, if you wanted to bring a whole group along.

Anyone who logs in before the event starts will receive 225,000 XP as a reward for the season ending a day earlier than normal.

What's going to happen during the Fortnite live event?

Epic didn’t mention how long The End live event will last. However, earlier chapter end missions were roughly a half hour long, though this one could run longer since it’s wrapping up the entire season.

The Fortnite team has apparently clamped down on leaks and isn’t revealing much about what to expect. We know there’s a confrontation between you and the Cube Queen, and your goal is dealing with the Sideways corruption. That’s about it, though.

Make sure you've done everything you need to in the current season before the event starts though. Quests from quest packs will carry over to Season 3, but not much else will. Any unused Battle Stars are automatically redeemed, but items for unlocking Toona Fish styles won’t be. Cube Queen and other chapter-specific quests will also expire, as will your unused bars.

As for what's on the horizon after The End, there have been a few Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks to mull over.

But while there's still much uncertainty about what to expect in Fortnite Chapter 3, you can at least take comfort in starting the chapter as Naruto, at last. There's a Riot and Fortnite collaboration to take advantage of as well, though it's not just the island changing in Chapter 3. Another part of Fortnite will never be the same again either.