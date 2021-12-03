Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks, start date, and everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 3 is just over the horizon, and while Epic is guarding some of its secrets closely at the moment, a few details have leaked already.

It looks as if the map is getting yet another significant change, and there’s at least one celebrity making an appearance in Fortnite Chapter 3. Don’t expect the new season to start right after The End, though. You’ll have to be patient for a little while longer after that.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

When does Fortnite Chapter 3 start?

Fortnite chapter 3 starts sometime soon after The End event on December 4. Epic hasn’t provided a specific start time just yet. However, Fortnite was down for maintenance for two days before Chapter 2 began, so assuming that happens again before Chapter 3, it’ll likely begin around December 7.

Fortnite Chapter 3 downtime

Fortnite will go offline after The End event ends on the evening of December 4. As mentioned, we’re guessing downtime will last a day or two. Expect the battle royale to go live again sometime on December 6 or December 7.

What changes are coming to the Fortnite 3 map?

A Fortnite Chapter 3 trailer leak appeared on TikTok ahead of schedule showing what appears to be changes to the Chapter 3 map. Agent Jones gets pulled underwater, and when he emerges, he sees the island slowly rising into the air and flipping over. It ends there, leaving plenty of room for speculation on whether it means the map sinks, it’s being destroyed, or if we’ll be seeing the other side of the island once Chapter 3 goes live.

Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks

Another, more vague leak involves wrestler and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who may be voicing a character in Chapter 3. Johnson posted a video on Instagram with an offbeat monologue that included mention of “The Foundation,” a mysterious entity in the Fortnite universe.

It’s still unconfirmed, of course, but there’s also a Foundation helmet in his refrigerator. Johnson voicing the character is pretty much the only logical explanation for why that may be, especially considering Epic’s Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard shared the video.

Mustard also teased the return of Midas, who is not dead after all.

What’s in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass?

What hasn’t leaked is the Chapter 3 Battle Pass. There’s nothing suggesting what Epic might have in store for rewards. There’s been no shortage of crossovers in the past few seasons, including Naruto, Marvel, and even a Michael Jordan pack. Epic continues to surprise with its Fortnite cosmetics and rewards, so if there’s anything we can say for sure about the Chapter 3 Battle Pass, it’s that the trend will likely continue.

Fortnite Chapter 3 gameplay changes

Leaker HypeX posted an image showing what looks like a minor UI change on the lobby page and mentioned seagulls as a new passive animal. That’s about it for Chapter 3 leaks otherwise, though.

Whatever Chapter 3 brings to Fortnite, it sounds as if the island will never be the same again. That's certainly the case for one section of the Fortnite community, though a bigger force than Epic and Chapter 3 is behind those changes.