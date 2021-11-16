Naruto and the rest of Team 7 has come to Fortnite

Following a tease on Twitter last week via the official Fortnite account, we’ve finally gotten several major characters from the famous anime appear in Epic Game’s battle royale. This update provides skins for Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi - each with two costumes each that’ll allow you to pick the specific ninja look for you.

There’s also a new selection of Naruto-themed back bling to slap on as you dive into your next game. There’s a ninja scroll, a Hidden leaf cloak, Demon WInd Shuriken, and of course Pakkun the horrible, miserable looking dog person.

Let's not forget about the new pickaxes either! This update adds a Black Ops sword, Snake Sword, Kunai, and Hidan’s Scythe skin for your favourite mining peripheral. In terms of cosmetics, there’s also a range of emotes and gliders for you to pick up as part of this new crossover.

Throughout the rest of the season Kakashi will be present to offer unique quests that players will be able to accept. Doing so will provide rewards, so catching up to him while you can should be on the list of every Fortnite player hopping into the new update.

Add on top of this the limited-time kunai throwing weapon being added to the map, alongside the Hidden Leaf Village featured hub, this is turning out to be a big day for fans of the Naruto show or manga. Hopefully other anime can get the same level of love in the future, for those of us who aren’t all about the ninja way.

Recently, the Travis Scott emote was removed from Fortnite following reports of multiple deaths at the recent Astroworld festival. While its not been strictly confirmed that this is the cause of the removal, it’s likely that news of the tragedy caused Epic Games to take action to distance themselves from the artist.