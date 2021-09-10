Fortnite Operation Skyfire time and how to watch Operation Skyfire

Fortnite Operation Skyfire brings Season 7 to an explosive close.

The event kicks off soon, and if you want to see everything it has to offer, you’d best carve out some time in your schedule. There’s no going back now the Mothership has its target in sight.

Fortnite Operation Skyfire | What time is Operation Skyfire in Fortnite

Operation Skyfire begins September 12 at:

4 p.m. EDT

1 p.m. PDT

9 p.m. BST

The Operation Skyfire playlist opens 30 minutes before the event begins, so we recommend logging in as soon as possible to snag your spot in the mission. Epic didn’t mention any kind of event cap, but it’s best not to take any chances.

There are no Operation Skyfire replays, so you won’t be able to experience the season’s end if you miss it on the 12th. It also seems as if Operation Skyfire will only take place in the game itself, with no YouTube broadcasts.

Fortnite Operation Skyfire | How long is Operation Skyfire

Epic mentioned nothing about how long the event will last. Previous events took roughly a half hour or so, but this one could take longer. Epic is promising a major mission where strike teams infiltrate the ship to “deliver IO’s final message to the invading aliens.”

Fortnite Operation Skyfire | Operation Skyfire leaks

Most of the event is still under wraps, but a few leaks surfaced online that could be more than just rumors. Datamined information from ŠHØØT2K1ŁŁ shows your strike team navigating through some kind of prison area. Images from the in-game events section show jetpacks and what look like bombs, so it’s not a big stretch to imagine what’s going on here.

Fortnite Operation Skyfire | What carries over to Chapter 8

Whatever happens, make sure you’ve done everything you want in Chapter 7 before September 12. Epic Quests and Battle Star rewards will vanish after Operation Skyfire, as will Alien Artifacts and Superman’s quests.

Fortnite's latest chapter introduced a new way to redeem Battle Stars. If you haven't bothered to do that yet, make sure to brush up soon, and check out the new Imposters mode or our top picks for Deathrun codes if you're looking to while away the time until Operation Skyfire.