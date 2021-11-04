It looks like Riot Games and Epic Games are partnering up as Jinx from Riot’s hugely popular MOBA League of Legends is coming to Fortnite. This is the first time a character from one of Riot's properties has ever appeared in a game outside of their own titles, and marks an explosive start to a wider collaborative effort between the two studios.

The character skin, alongside a range of other thematically appropriate items such as a custom Jinx pickaxe, spray, back bling, and loading screens come out today at 8PM EST / 5PM PST / Midnight GMT. This comes only days before Arcane - Riot’s animated show - lands on Netflix, and marks the latest event in a wider push to promote the series.

In addition to Jinx’s inclusion in Fortnite, we're seeing a wider collaboration between both studios, as a vast majority of Riot’s games including League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and Valorant are coming to the Epic Games to the Epic Games Store.

This is a major move by Riot, and sets a genuinely exciting precedent for potential future collaborations. There’s not much of a bigger gaming audience you could appeal to than the Fortnite playerbase, and putting one of the main character’s of Arcane is sure to tempt a decent chunk of that base to give it a watch this weekend.

This news comes shortly after Epic announced the closure of the Chinese Fortnite test server, likely due to them still lacking an official license for that region after three years. We spoke to some of the players of this server to gauge their reaction, and how they’re sending off the unique version of the battle royale.