Fortnite Fracture event start time and how to watch

If you’re wondering when the Fortnite fracture event starts, the answer is it’s almost here. Fortnite Chapter 3 is coming to an end, and in typical Epic fashion, we’re seeing it off with a massive bang, maybe some rifts in the space-time continuum, and probably something from another world.

Fracture heralds the start of a new chapter, and that means substantial changes to the current Fortnite map. Take a good look at the chrome around you while you can. The island won’t be the same after December 4.

As always with these finale events, you can only experience them once, so try and set aside some time to hop into the finale playlist if you can.

When is the Fortnite Fracture event?

Fortnite Fracture begins on December 3, 2022, at:

4 p.m. Eastern

1 p.m. Pacific

9 p.m. GMT

The playlist will open 30 minutes before the event start time.

Like all Fortnite chapter finales, the Fracture event is a one-time thing. If you miss it, you’ll have to catch a recorded version online after the event ends. If you’re running late, you can join other players up until 40 minutes after Fracture starts by choosing the “join in-progress” option.

You can experience Fracture solo or with a party of up to three other players.

How to get the Fracture emote Toasty Roast

Epic is giving a free emote, Toasty Roast, away to celebrate the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 and the start of winter in the northern hemisphere. Anyone who logs into Fortnite from December 2, 2022 at 9 a.m. Eastern through December 4, 2022, at 2:45 a.m. Eastern will have the emote automatically added to their account.

What ends with the Fracture event?

Along with Chapter 3 itself, Season 4 and its battle pass are wrapping up with the Fracture event. Make sure to complete as much of the pass as you can before the event, along with the Ayida Level Up pack, if you purchased that.

The current Fortnite season might be coming to an end, but it's still never too late to jump into Epic's battle royle for the first time.