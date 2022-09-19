Fortnite's latest season embraces the chrome, adds in Brie Larson and Spider-Gwen

Season 4 of Chapter 3 of Fortnite is here, titled Paradise, and along with it comes Brie Larson, Spider-Gwen, and a whole lot of chrome.

In this latest season, a mysterious substance has appeared on the island, which is very chrome in look and presumably feel. Using a chrome splash has an interesting effect, where throwing it at a wall will let you literally just walk through it, which sounds like a fun way to mix things up.

Chroming yourself, a sentence I never thought I'd write, will let you speed around as a blob while sprinting, and during the limited buff you'll be immune to fire damage. Being blobbed, as Epic Games puts it, will also make you immune to fall damage, and gives you a little air dash. Dashing into any building piece also chrome-ifys it, which as established, lets you phase through it.

There's a new location to visit too, Herald's Sanctum, which is near the abandoned Sanctuary, which will also have plenty of chrome on offer (there's a theme with this one).

According to Epic Games, "their fear of Chrome, some Island locations are seeking “safety” in the air — most notably Condo Canyon. Now called Cloudy Condos, attack from above in this expanding POI. One way to get up there? Use a D-Launcher, available in different places on the Island to help you gain higher ground."

There are some chrome-themed weapons too, and yes, I've never typed the word chrome this much in my life.

Captain Marvel's Brie Larson also joins the game as the character Paradigm, as seen in the newest season's cinematic trailer, and you'll be able to get Spider-Gwen too. Purchasing the battle pass immediately nets you Paradigm, whereas Spider-Gwen and the other new characters will have to be unlocked by playing through the battle pass.