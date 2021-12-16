Fortnite Cozy Lodge location and how to warm yourself by the Yule log

The Winterfest is upon us, and the first quest tasks you with warming yourself by the Yule log in Cozy Lodge in Fortnite.

The trouble is, this quest pops up from the normal quest menu that almost always revolves around in-battle quests. Good luck finding the Cozy Lodge on the island, though, because it isn’t there.

Where is Cozy Lodge in Fortnite

Cozy Lodge isn’t the Nutcracker House and it’s nowhere near Camp Cuddle, despite both areas fitting the bill for seasonal lodging. Cozy Lodge is in the menu. When you start Fortnite the first time during Winterfest, you’ll see an exclamation mark over a large snowflake on the right side of the navigation bar.

Choose the snowflake, and you’ll be taken to the Cozy Lodge.

How to warm yourself by the Yule log in Fortnite

The Yule log is blazing brightly in the fireplace inside the Cozy Lodge, but for some reason, you can’t actually select the fireplace when you enter the cabin. You’ll need to first select Sgt. Winter, the man sitting by the fireplace, and then you can move the cursor over the log. That’s all you need to do to finish the quest and get several thousand XP.

Make sure to open your daily present while you’re in the Lodge. There’s a chance you’ll get festive skins and harvesting tools, among other things, and you can open one each day while the event lasts (through December 30).

If you’re looking for a fight, it’s also a good idea to check out Camp Cuddle and some of the cabins around the lakes once you finally do drop on the island, as it seems many other players are looking for the Cozy Lodge in these areas as well.

More Winterfest quests are on the way in Fortnite, but if you need more XP in the meantime, make sure to clear some of Chapter 3’s new quests. Find the Device in Sanctuary before jamming the signals, then grab some stone from Shifty Shafts. Play your cards right, and you might just score a Victory Crown for your efforts.