Final Fantasy 7 Remake surprise releasing on Steam later today

After a period of time as an Epic Games Store exclusive, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is now finally coming to Steam - and it’s in about eight hours (as of 11pm, Thursday, UK time).

Square Enix revealed the expansion of the PC version’s release today as part of a live stream celebrating the 25th anniversary of the original Final Fantasy 7. It will also work on Steam Deck, said a very excited Yoshinori Kitase on a dedicated Final Fantasy 7 stream.

Fans have been waiting for the PC version to hit Steam since last December, when it arrived on PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive.

The version released on PC is the 'complete' edition of the game, meaning it comes with both the core FF7 Remake game, and the 'Intergrade' add-on that first released as an exclusive piece of the game's PS5 release. FF7 Remake itself retells a chunk of the original FF7's story with a few intriguing twists, while Intergrade is an all-new chapter that fills in the backstory of beloved character Yuffie.

The PC version of the game is solid enough, but on EGS was lacking in options and PC features - and also featured a nasty stuttering problem on certain hardware configurations. Square hasn’t been great about patching the game, but fans have been all over it - I recommend FF7R’s ModDB page, which has texture and performance upgrade mods in between all the obligatory ‘sexy outfit’ mods. Even without the mods, the game is great - it’s just a slightly disappointing PC port.

FF7 Remake can be grabbed on Steam at the link.