The Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary stream is today and you can watch it here

Square Enix is hosting a Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary Celebration stream this evening.

The stream will last around 10 minutes, and while we have no idea what Square has in store, there may be some news on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2.

If you are a Final Fantasy fan, you will want to tune in at 3pm PT, 6pm ET, 11pm UK. We have embedded the YouTube option above, but it can also be viewed on Twitch.

In May, Square announced it would host a stream in June as part of the 25th Anniversary celebration, and according to Square's Tetsuya Nomura, the firm will "publish various things" related to the game.

Nomura never mentioned whether this news could include information on the next episode, but folks are hoping for some proper news.

It has been a while since we heard anything about it. Considering Part 1 was released in 2020 followed by Intergrade in 2021, it would be nice for at least a nugget of information.

The developers behind the as-yet-unnamed Final Fantasy 7 Remake sequel stated previously the team aims to deliver the same level of detail that we saw in Midgar to the rest of the Final Fantasy 7 world. The team is working on making the battle system deeper with new mechanics and elements.

That said, news about Part 2 is slim and has yet to be officially announced; however, we do know the development team wants to provide not only surprises but also "go beyond [players'] expectations."

If you haven’t played part one of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake yet, give our spoiler-free review a read.