Magic the Gathering is getting a Final Fantasy crossover, and yes of course that Sephiroth x Aerith moment is getting a card

The Magic the Gathering collab train is showing no signs of stopping, as Final Fantasy is the next stop, with some pretty good looking cards coming aboard.

Moving swiftly on from the whole train thing that got a little out of hand in that opening line, earlier this week Wizards of the Coast showed off its latest Magic the Gathering collaboration, Final Fantasy, a series which feels a bit overdue to get one given both its popularity and the whole, you know, fantasy thing that both games going on. You won't at all be surprised to hear and see that one of the first cards shown off from the set features Sephiroth coming down from the heavens, sword in hand, ready to stab you-know-who just offscreen, which is of course morbid as hell, but makes for some pretty great card art at the very least.

Noticeably absent are big characters like Cloud, but I'm sure a character like that will get a card and it's just lying in wait. What we do have is a very good delivery moogle, Final Fantasy 6's Kefka, Tidus and Yuna sharing a very tender kiss (congrats, Tidus x Yuna shippers), Final Fantasy 13's Lightning, and Final Fantasy 14's Emet Selch. "Drawing from across the franchise you’ll see artwork from Magic artists along with the classic illustrations from legendary Final Fantasy artists, as well as brand-new breathtaking pieces made specifically for this set," said head designer Mark Rosewater (thanks, Polygon).

This announcement also came with the big news that all Universes Beyond releases, i.e. sets based on collaborations like Final Fantasy or previously released ones like Hatsune Miku and Stranger Things, will now be legal in all formats, so your shiny new Sephiroth card won't just be for your binder you look at once in a while.

The Final Fantasy x Magic the Gathering collab is currently set to release on June 13, 2025, so you've got a while to wait yet, with a Spider-Man set following it as the next Universes Beyond set.