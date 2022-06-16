If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

Bye bye, Midgar

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 – or Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – is coming Winter 2023

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has been announced for PlayStation 5 – and it's coming (relatively) soon.
Just when you thought it was safe to head back to Midgar... Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 – or Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, as it's now formally called – will be heading to PlayStation 5 in Winter 2023.

During today's dedicated Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary stream, we learned that Cloud Strife's journey will continue in a whole new game – picking up where the events of the first title left off.

Watch on YouTube

The new game will see Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aerith, and Red XIII venture out into the wilds away from Midgar – where practically all the first game takes place. So far, all the events in the trailer seem to be concurrent with what we see in the original game, but knowing how willing the creative team behind the title is to screw with the plot, we don't expect it to stay that way.

“Wait, what are you implying? That I died? That I’m some kind of imposter?” says Aerith at one point in the trailer. Hmm.

Any guesses what that third game will be?

As for the future of the series, we also heard that there is one final title in the Remake series in the works, though as of the time of writing, we have no idea what that game will be called (or, indeed, how far from the original game it will deviate by the time Rebirth is wrapped up). During the stream, Yoshinori Kitase confirmed that some members of the development team are already working on this mysterious third title.

Watch on YouTube
During the event, we also learned that Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 is being remastered for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Switch, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake surprise releasing on Steam later today. It's a good time to be a Final Fantasy 7 fan, ey? Let's just hope the faitgue doesn't set in by the time that third game in the series finally lands.

There's no word whether FF7 Rebirth will come to other consoles, or see a PC release.

