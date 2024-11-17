There's still no word on a release date for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 yet, but Square Enix has already finished writing the plot at least

We still don't know what Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 will be called, but Square Enix has at least wrapped up its story.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth might have only released just this year, and yet even still work sounds to be steadily underway on its follow-up, the currently untitled third part in Square Enix's remake trilogy. As reported by 4gamer.net, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi and producer Yoshinori Kitase made an appearance at the G-CON 2024 conference in Korea recently, sharing that Part 3's plot and concept has been locked in, with the dev team having already gotten to work on it (thanks, GamesRadar). You won't be surprised to hear that exact details weren't shared, but Kitase did at least speak about his hopes for the beloved Highwind airship.

"Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth offered a vast map, but if we think in terms of the original version, the third game will have the Highwind (airship), so we need to let people experience the world from a higher perspective," Kitase said. "We will not cheat with the airship system, but challenge it head-on so that players can freely fly around the map." That's certainly quite the ambitious target, considering how big Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's map is, especially taking in the fact it will almost certainly be bigger in the sequel too - at the very least Square Enix has already done a bulk of the work, but good luck to 'em.

Apart from Kitase's airship hopes, the third game is shrouded in a lot of mystery. Kitase has previously teased the ways it might be different from the original PS1 title, as well as claimed it will be "exactly what the fans are looking for", so I'm sure many players will be looking on in anticipation. There's not even a release window for the third part as of yet, meaning we'll all just have to wait a little while longer.