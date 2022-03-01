For the first time in franchise history, this year's FIFA entry will feature cross-play.

This is according to a report from Xfire, which states FIFA 23 players across PC, PlayStation and Xbox will be able to play together in all game modes.

The report also states the game will contain both the men's and women's World Cups for a single experience bringing both together.

It was also said improvements have been made to the series' Hypermotion Technology, first introduced with FIFA 22. Xfire states the technology "has been enhanced tenfold," as it can now capture animations during real matches using stadium cameras instead of putting athletes in Xsens suits.

HyperMotion technology is a machine learning algorithm that writes new animations in real-time, based on 8.7 million frames of match capture data. For example, in FIFA 22, matches were played by 22 professional players in an 11v11 match, all while wearing Xsens motion capture suits. Hypermotion tech was only available with the PS5, Stadia, and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.

This year's entry in the series may be the last to carry the FIFA name.

Back in October, EA stated publicly it was considering renaming the FIFA franchise, and a trademark filing that same month suggested the FIFA series may end up being called EA Sports FC.

EA also suggested that should it and FIFA be unable to come to an agreement, EA still has licenses covering leagues, players and stadiums separate from FIFA.

FIFA responded by stating that it was currently engaging with "various industry players, including developers, investors and analysts" outside of EA.

Recently, a report surfaced claiming that during an internal company meeting last November, EA boss Andrew Wilson stated that while the company has had a "great relationship with FIFA over the past 30-odd years," ultimatley, "FIFA is just the name on the box," and that the FIFA license has "been an impediment" to growing the franchise.