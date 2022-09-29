FIFA 23 Best Midfielders - Who are the best CAMs, CMs and CDMs to sign in Career Mode?

They don’t call it “the midfield battle” for nothing; football games can be won and lost in the middle of the pitch, so here are all of the best midfielders in FIFA 23 to help you come out on top.

From the creative force of the number 10 to the deep-lying destroyer shielding your defence, your midfield is a vitally important part of the spine of your team and packing it out with overpowered players will usually set you on the path to victory.

However, in FIFA 23 Career Mode there are a couple of problems. Some of the best midfielders from previous games like Denis Zakaria, Franck Kessie and Ryan Gravenberch have just moved onto new clubs or been sent out on loan, making them inaccessible in the first season of your save.

To make matters even worse, while a lot of the best strikers in FIFA 23 have had their physical attributes buffed to incredible proportions, many midfielders have seen their speed and strength reduced from the absolutely dominant heights they reached over the last few years.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t tons of awesome players to add to your roster in Career Mode - it just means you will have to look a little harder.

CAMs are the creative hooks that link your progressive midfield to your attack, supplying players further up the pitch with the ammo they need to shoot while also arriving late to pick up goals themselves. For these we’ve prioritised speed, agility and passing acumen to sniff out the best deals.

Speed is still vitally important for CMs too. But they also need to be great dribblers to shuttle the ball forward without having to launch hopeful balls into the air every time they receive possession.

Finally, CDMs do best with a combination of speed to close down even faster attackers, strength to shrug them off the ball and defending to break up play.

With a bit of training, and some reliance on dynamic potential, it’s not too difficult to have a midfield full of players with these attributes, but the following players will get you there in a flash.

First we’ll run through the best-of-the-best, the highest overall midfielders in FIFA 23 that would slot into even the Galacticos line-up.

Next, we’ll list some lower overall CAMs, CMs and CDMs with high potential for the future. These bargains are the ones to look out for in Career Mode, because you don’t really need to be told that Luka Modric is good, right? If you’re specially looking for young players though, we have a full page on FIFA 23 Wonderkids.

Finally, we’ll go over the best midfielders to sign in Career Mode for a variety of teams. These are our most-loved players, and each one will make you a very happy manager indeed.

Highest Overall midfielders in FIFA 23

Highest Overall CAMs, CMs and CDMs in FIFA 23 Player Name: Age: Position(s): Team: Overall: Potential: Kevin De Bruyne 31 CAM, CM Man City 91 91 N'Golo Kante 31 CDM, CM Chelsea 89 89 Joshua Kimmich 27 CDM Bayern 89 90 Casemiro 30 CDM Manchester United 89 89 Bernado Silva 27 CAM, CM Man City 88 88 Luka Modric 36 CM Real Madrid 88 88 Toni Kroos 32 CM Real Madrid 88 88 Frenkie de Jong 25 CM, CDM Barcelona 87 92 Rodri 26 CDM Man City 87 89 Leon Goretzka 27 CM, CDM Bayern 87 88 Fabinho 28 CDM Liverpool 87 88 Marco Verratti 29 CM PSG 87 87 Thomas Muller 32 CAM Bayern 87 87 Christopher Nkunku 24 CAM RB Leipzig 86 89 Nicolo Barella 25 CM Inter 86 89 Bruno Fernandes 27 CAM, CM Manchester United 86 87 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 27 CM, CAM, CDM Lazio 86 87 Marcelo Brozovic 29 CDM, CM Inter 86 86 Paulo Dybala 28 CAM Roma 86 86 Parejo 33 CM Villareal 86 86 Thiago Alcantara 31 CM, CDM, CAM Liverpool 86 86 Pedri 19 CM Barcelona 85 93 Phil Foden 22 CAM Man City 85 92 Nabil Fekir 28 CAM Real Betis 85 85 Jorginho 30 CM, CDM Chelsea 85 85 Paul Pogba 29 CM, CDM, CAM Juventus 85 85 Sergio Busquets 33 CDM Barcelona 85 85 Marco Reus 33 CAM Dortmund 85 85 Ilkay Gundogan 31 CM, CDM, CAM Man City 85 85 Jude Bellingham 19 CM Dortmund 84 91 Kai Havertz 23 CAM Chelsea 84 91 Sandro Tonali 22 CDM, CM AC Milan 84 90 Federico Valverde 23 CM Real Madrid 84 90 Martin Odegaard 23 CAM, CM Arsenal 84 89 Declan Rice 23 CDM West Ham 84 87 Mason Mount 23 CAM, CM Chelsea 84 87 Lorenzo Pellegrini 26 CAM, CM Roma 84 87 Franck Kessie 25 CDM, CM Barcelona 84 86 Wilfred Ndidi 25 CDM, CM Leicester 84 86 Youri Tielemans 25 CM, CDM Leicester 84 86 Marcos Llorente 27 CM, CDM, CAM Atletico Madrid 84 85

Mohammed Kudus is one of the best deals in Career Mode

Lower Overall, high Potential midfielders in FIFA 23

Lower Overall, High Potential CAMs, CMs and CDMs Player Name: Age: Position(s): Team: Overall: Starting Potential: Gavi 17 CM Barcelona 79 89 Vitinha 22 CM, CAM PSG 79 89 Eduardo Camavinga 19 CM, CDM Real Madrid 79 89 Ryan Gravenberch 20 CM, CDM, CAM Bayern 79 89 Moleiro 18 CM Las Palmas 73 88 Emile Smith Rowe 21 CAM Arsenal 80 87 Enzo Fernandez 21 CM, CDM Benfica 78 87 Hamed Traore 22 CAM Sassuolo 78 87 Fabio Vieira 22 CAM Arsenal 77 87 Adam Hlozek 19 CAM Leverkusen 77 87 Harvey Elliott 19 CAM, CM Liverpool 73 87 Dominik Szoboszlai 21 CAM RB Leipzig 79 87 Matheus Nunes 23 CM Wolves 79 86 Zubimendi 23 CM, CDM Real Sociedad 79 86 Kouadio Kone 21 CM Monchengladbach 77 86 Gio Reyna 19 CAM Dortmund 77 86 Ivan Ilic 21 CM Hellas Verona 76 86 Fabio Carvalho 19 CAM, CM Liverpool 73 86 Nicolo Rovella 20 CM, CDM Juventus 73 86 Gianluca Busio 20 CM, CDM Venezia 73 86 Xavi Simons 19 CAM, CM PSV 73 86 Martin Baturina 19 CM, CAM Dinamo Zagreb 69 86 Abdul Fatawu Issahaku 18 CAM Sporting 67 86 Luka Romero 17 CAM Lazio 67 86 Carney Chukwuemeka 18 CM, CAM Chelsea 64 86 Florentino 22 CDM, CM Benfica 76 85 Jacob Ramsey 21 CM, CAM Aston Villa 75 85 Kenneth Taylor 20 CM, CDM Ajax 73 85 Adam Karabec 18 CAM, CM Sparta Prague 72 85 Luke Harris 17 CAM Fulham 61 84

Ibrahim Sangare is a rock a the base of midfield

Who are the best midfielders to sign in FIFA 23 Career Mode?

Mohammed Kudus - Ajax - 21 - £17m Value - 76 OVR/ 84 POT - CAM, CM

Injuries have hampered Mohammed Kudus’ progress in real life and stunted his potential somewhat in FIFA, but he’s still an amazing pick-up and a cracking player in-game.

As he’s already shown in this year’s Champions League, his pace, strength and energy make him tough to deal with. Plus he’s the perfect CM thanks to some decent tackling stats.

Weston McKennie - Juventus - 23 - £30m Value - 80 OVR/ 85 POT - CM

The American Weston McKennie tends to polarise opinions, but in FIFA 23 he’s an almost flawless all-rounder who can do everything well.

With the magical quintet of 80 pace, 80 strength, 80 dribbling, 80 passing and 80 tackling, he’s a fantastic option for any club that can afford him. With Zakaria trapped in a loan at Chelsea and Franck Kessie just transferred to Barca, McKennie is your next best bet.

Renato Sanches - PSG - 24 - £33m Value - 80 OVR/ 86 POT - CM

Okay, I’m breaking my own rules here, Renato Sanches isn’t available in the first season, but I had to bring to your attention how incredible his stats are in FIFA 23. As you climb the divisions or start to challenge for titles in future seasons, definitely take a look at picking him up.

Basically all of his physical stats are in the mid-80s or approaching 90, and with good starting potential to even further increase his ratings he can grow his 85 dribbling, 80 passing and 75 defending to be truly dominant.

Szymon Zurkowski - Fiorentina - 24 - £12m Value - 76 OVR/ 82 POT - CM, CDM

For a much cheaper option who has a similar aptitude to quickly beast all that stand before him, Szymon Zurkowski has tons of key stats in the mid-70s or approaching 80.

Solid minutes will have all of his best attributes in the 80s in no time, and a starting stamina of 90 means he can star week-in-week-out.

Martin Baturina - Dinamo Zagreb - 19 - £3.5m Value - 69 OVR/ 86 POT - CM, CAM

A classy, diminutive Croatian midfielder? Where have I seen that before?

Martin Baturina is a brilliant Road to Glory-style signing for lower league or rising clubs. Sure, it’s not very realistic, but his stats - including nearly 80 dribbling on a 69 overall - are too good to pass up.

Enock Mwepu - Brighton - 24 - £12m Value - 76 OVR/ 82 POT - CM, CDM, CAM

A lot of the buzz has been around Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister after Brighton’s promising start to this Premier League season, but Enock Mwepu is quietly excellent with great physical, technical and defending stats for a middling fee.

Nicolas De La Cruz - River Plate - 25 - £16.5m Value - 78 OVR/ 79 POT - CM, CAM, CDM

The poor man’s Kante may not have a lot of starting potential anymore, but with the performances he’s likely to turn in dynamic potential should see to that pretty quickly.

An unreal shuttler with huge pace, stamina and dribbling, De La Cruz is very small, but has high aggression and good tackling stats that make him surprisingly dogged in defence. A lot of fun to use.

Nicolo Fagioli & Fabio Miretti - Juventus - 21 & 18 - £7.5m & £3.5m Value - 73 & 70 OVR/ both 85 POT - CAM, CM, CDM

Two young midfielders have been making a name for themselves in Turin this season, and both are worth adding to your squad if you can get them.

Both capable of playing anywhere through the spine of the pitch, Fagioli is the more offensive player with better dribbling and 81 short passing already at just 73 rated. Miretti is much cheaper and more of a deep-lying playmaker with decent pace, stamina and passing.

Florian Wirtz - Leverkusen - 19 - £65m Value - 82 OVR/ 91 POT - CAM, CM

A huge talent that perhaps doesn’t quite have the same profile outside of Germany as other high potential players, Florian Wirtz is one to remember if you’re playing as one of the world’s richest clubs - 91 potential is no joke.

Davide Frattesi - Sassuolo - 22 - £22m Value - 77 OVR/ 86 POT - CM, CDM

A class and technical deep-lying playmaker, Davide Frattesi had a great season for Sassuolo last term and has been linked to a host of Premier League teams.

With around 80 pace, stamina, dribbling and passing, it’s easy to see why. He’s also got good enough defending to put in a shift at CDM.

Khephren Thuram - Nice - 21 - £22m Value - 77 OVR/ 84 POT - CM, CDM

Strong, solid and dependable with the technical proficiency to back it up, Khephren Thuram is the son of World Cup-winning defender Lilian Thuram who, alongside his brother Marcus at Monchengladbach, would make the best family five-a-side team ever.

Konrad Laimer - RB Leipzig - 25 - £38m Value - 83 OVR/ 84 POT - CDM

Rapid, dogged, and linked with a move away, Konrad Laimer is yet another excellent, if expensive, option to anchor the midfield of one of Europe’s top sides in FIFA 23.

It’s not in his listed positions anymore, but he's an excellent RB cover as well.

Eliot Matazo - Monaco - 20 - £5m Value - 72 OVR/ 83 POT - CM, CDM

For a less eye-wateringly pricey deal, take a look at Eliot Matazo in Ligue 1, who, despite taking a downgrade to some of his physicals, has a good crop of mid-70s technicals to make up for it at a decent price.

Alex Scott - Bristol City - 18 - £2.5m Value - 67 OVR/ 85 POT - CAM, CM

Alex Scott is a classic Road to Glory player. English, with huge potential and some good stats already.

A pretty much must-buy in the lower leagues, the best bit about him is that his good stamina makes him usable right from the start of your save, unlike a lot of youngsters.

Carlos Alcaraz - Racing Club - 19 - £4m Value - 71 OVR/ 84 POT - CAM, CM

Another very, very good Road to Glory player, Alcaraz is speedy and agile with 80 dribbling already on a 71 overall player. Again, 70 stamina makes him decently usable straight away.

Gianluca Busio & Tanner Tessmann - Venezia - 20 - £7.5m & £1.8m value - 73 & 66 OVR/ 86 & 80 POT - CM, CDM

The two Americans at Venezia are both interesting options at the base of midfield. Busio has good stamina and jumping, as well as good passing and agility to wriggle out of trouble.

Tanner Tessmann on the other hand is a great option if you’re strapped for cash. While many of his stats aren’t much to write home about, good stamina and 83 strength are standouts for a very cheap fee.

Wouter Burger - Basel - 21 - £2.5m Value - 68 OVR/ 78 POT - CDM

Again, if you need someone on the cheap, Wouter Burger is a really good deal given his speed, strength and passing ability.

Ibrahim Sangare - PSV - 24 - £35m Value - 81 OVR/ 86 POT - CDM

Back to the upper echelons of the game, Ibrahim Sangare is an awesome destroyer who can shield even the world’s best defences admirably.

Linked with a move away from the Netherlands alongside teammate Cody Gakpo, a transfer never materialised - but a big deal is surely not far away for this truly top player.