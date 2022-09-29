FIFA 23 Best Strikers and Wingers: Who are the best forwards to sign in FIFA 23 Career Mode?

There are so many awesome strikers and wingers in FIFA 23 that it’s tough to fit them all into your starting eleven. But that just means when you’ve got a whole squad to work with in Career Mode, you should never have a lack of depth up-front.

Many common formations at the cutting-edge of European football only include one striker, so they have to have it all: enough speed to get in behind, enough physicality to hold up the ball, a deft enough touch to link up play and a deadly eye for goal to finish off attacks.

Luckily for you there are more than a few players out there who fit this bill perfectly. Not all of them will break the bank either, with players available to suit all kinds of budgets and playstyles.

When it comes to Wingers, there are a few different directions you can take when building your team. Do you want to lean into the more classic interpretation with wide-men that mostly swing crosses into the box? Or do you want to take inspiration from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and make the wingers the focal point of your attack as inside forwards?

To get things started, we’ll list all of the best strikers in FIFA 23 as judged by the highest overall ratings in the game. While many of them will be familiar names, they’re still the most dangerous forwards around.

Then to introduce you to some up-and-coming players you might not have heard of, we’ll list some lower overall strikers and wingers that have extremely high potential. Not all of them will be available right away, but you will surely be facing them in finals as your save goes on. If you’re looking for young players specifically, we have a whole page on FIFA 23 Wonderkids.

Finally, we’ll run through the best strikers and wingers to sign in FIFA 23 Career Mode based on our extensive research (that means playing FIFA too much). They are the most incredible, most overpowered players you can add to your squad, so don’t complain if they end up making things too easy!

Highest Overall Strikers and Wingers in FIFA 23

Highest Overall FIFA 23 Strikers and Wingers Player Name: Age: Position(s): Team: Overall: Potential: Kylian Mbappe 23 ST, LW PSG 91 95 Robert Lewandowski 33 ST Barcelona 91 91 Karim Benzema 34 ST Real Madrid 91 91 Lionel Messi 35 RW PSG 91 91 Mo Salah 30 RW Liverpool 90 90 Cristiano Ronaldo 37 ST, LW Manchester United 90 90 Harry Kane 28 ST Spurs 89 89 Son Heung-Min 29 LW Spurs 89 89 Neymar 30 LW PSG 89 89 Erling Haaland 21 ST Man City 88 94 Vinicius Jr 21 LW Real Madrid 86 92 Lautaro Martinez 24 ST Inter 86 90 Christopher Nkunku 24 ST RB Leipzig 86 89 Riyad Mahrez 31 RW Man City 86 86 Raheem Sterling 27 LW, RW Chelsea 86 86 Romelu Lukaku 29 ST Inter 86 86 Ciro Immobile 32 ST Lazio 86 86 Phil Foden 22 RW, LW Man City 85 92 Diogo Jota 25 LW, ST Liverpool 85 89 Patrik Schick 26 ST Leverkusen 85 87 Jamie Vardy 35 ST Leicester 85 85 Gerard Moreno 30 ST, RW Villareal 85 85 Memphis Depay 28 LW, ST Barcelona 85 85 Iago Aspas 34 ST Celta Vigo 85 85 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 33 ST Chelsea 85 85 Dusan Vlahovic 22 ST Juventus 84 91 Joao Felix 22 ST Atletico Madrid 84 90 Rafael Leao 23 LW AC Milan 84 90 Federico Chiesa 24 LW Juventus 84 90 Kai Havertz 23 RW, ST Chelsea 84 91 Luis Diaz 25 LW Liverpool 84 87 Moussa Diaby 22 LW Leverkusen 84 88 Jadon Sancho 22 LW, RW Man United 84 88 Oyarzabal 25 LW, RW Real Sociedad 84 86 Domenico Berardi 27 RW Sassuolo 84 84

Cody Gakpo is an awesome inside forward in FIFA 23

Lower Overall High Potential Strikers and Wingers in FIFA 23

Lower Overall, High Potential Strikers and Wingers in FIFA 23 Player Name: Age: Position(s): Team: Overall: Starting Potential: Ansu Fati 19 LW Barcelona 79 90 Rayan Cherki 18 LW, RW, ST Lyon 73 88 Charles De Ketelaere 21 LW, ST AC Milan 78 88 Ferran Torres 22 RW, LW, ST Barcelona 82 88 Rodrygo 21 RW Real Madrid 81 88 Youssoufa Moukoko 17 ST Dortmund 69 88 Yeremy Pino 19 RW, ST Villareal 79 87 Hamed Traore 22 LW Sassuolo 78 87 Adam Hlozek 19 LW, ST Leverkusen 77 87 Thiago Almada 21 LW, RW Atlanta United 76 87 Karim Adeyemi 20 ST Dortmund 75 87 Harvey Elliott 19 RW Liverpool 73 87 Joe Gelhardt 20 ST Leeds United 72 87 Amine Gouiri 22 ST Nice 79 86 Evanilson 22 ST Porto 78 86 Julian Alvarez 22 ST, LW, RW Man City 78 86 Noni Madueke 20 RW, ST PSV 77 86 Michael Olise 20 RW Crystal Palace 76 86 Matteo Cancellieri 19 RW, ST Lazio 73 86 Savio 18 RW PSV 70 86 Francisco Conceicao 19 RW Ajax 72 86 Luka Romero 17 RW Lazio 67 86 Kayky 19 RW Man City 66 86 Gonzalo Plata 21 RW Valladolid 77 86 Hugo Ekitike 20 ST PSG 76 85 Benjamin Sesko 19 ST RB Salzburg 72 85 Henrique Araujo 20 ST Benfica 71 85 Wilfried Gnonto 18 ST, RW Leeds United 69 85 Stipe Biuk 19 LW Hajduk Split 69 85 Marko Lazetic 18 ST AC Milan 65 85

Who are the best strikers to sign in FIFA 23 Career mode?

Victor Osimhen - Napoli - 23 - £55m Value / £70,00 Wage - 83 OVR/ 89 POT

Expensive, but worth every penny thanks to his awesome all-round stats on a deceptively low overall rating. We’re talking 90+ pace, 85 strength, nearly 90 finishing and 80 dribbling right from the start of your save.

What’s more, while he’s just over 6ft tall, 90 jumping makes Osimhen an absolute demon in the air - which is an underrated asset from corners and crosses.

He’s been extremely unlucky with injuries in real life, but this could be a breakout season that sees his rating sky-rocket.

Nicolo Zaniolo - Roma - 22 - £50m Value / £70,000 Wage - 81 OVR/ 88 POT

In an effort to balance the books, the heir-apparent to Totti, the king of Rome, has constantly been linked with moves away from the Stadio Olimpico, but despite a string of serious injuries Nicolo Zaniolo still looks like a great player.

Capable of playing up front or a bit deeper, Zaniolo has nearly 90 pace, mid-80s strength and dribbling, as well as good passing to link up play. He even has decent tackling to help defend from the front in a high-pressing system.

Youssoufa Moukoko - Borussia Dortmund - 17 - £3.5m Value / £4,000 Wage - 69 OVR/ 88 POT

Still just 17, Youssoufa Moukoko holds the record as the Bundesliga’s youngest goalscorer, finding the net just hours after he was even allowed to be registered for senior football.

With great pace and very usable dribbling and finishing already, he’s the archetypal unrealistic Road to Glory signing and a real gem in FIFA 23.

Brian Brobbey - Ajax - 20 - £15m Value / £15,000 Wage - 76 OVR/ 85 POT

After a really weird situation where he let his contract at Ajax run down to join RB Leipzig on a free transfer only to be loaned back to Ajax and made permanent for nearly 20 million Euro less than a year later, Brian Brobbey has become a must-buy for any team with the budget to sign him.

For his stats, you’re getting an unreal deal. With more than 80 pace, 90 strength and jumping and nearly 80 finishing, he’s sure to fly up in rating with any amount of regular game time.

Noah Okafor - RB Salzburg - 22 - £12.5m Value / £22,000 Wage - 75 OVR/ 83 POT

Another ridiculous deal with just incredible stats for the cost, Noah Okafor has electric pace, mammoth strength and decent dribbling and finishing.

With mid-90s speed and mid-80s strength, with time his mid-70s technicals will catch up and he’ll be unplayable.

Datro Fofana - Molde - 19 - £2m Value / £1,000 Wage - 66 OVR/ 83 POT

Even cash-strapped clubs have access to physically overpowered players thanks to Datro Fofana.

You know what to expect by now: 90 pace and 82 strength are the highlights, but nearly 70 dribbling and mid-60s finishing is not bad at all for a 66-rated striker.

With 83 potential to bring to the party as well, he’s an exceptional Road to Glory player in FIFA 23.

Goncalo Ramos - Benfica - 21 - £12m Value / £10,000 Wage - 75 OVR/ 85 POT

With basically all of his key stats in the mid-70s, Goncalo Ramos is on the cusp of being very special indeed.

A starting potential growth of a full 10 ratings means that with consistent game time, it’s not going to take very long for those 70s to turn to 80s or even more.

Daryl Dike - West Brom - 22 - £4m Value / £20,000 Wage - 71 OVR/ 82 POT

Crosses and long balls seem to be a lot more effective in FIFA 23, so a straight up target man is a lot more fun to use.

And with 96 strength, there are few better target men around than Daryl “BigDike” - even if he washes his clothes with dishwasher tablets (look it up on TikTok).

Jonathan Burkardt - Mainz - 21 - £17m Value / £20,000 Wage - 76 OVR/ 84 POT

Quick, well-rounded and technically gifted, Jonathan Burkhardt is a classically-styled number 9 to check out if you don’t want to use the same old players that are just stupidly overpowered.

Ramiro Enrique - Atletico Banfield - 21 - £3.5m Value / £7,000 Wage - 70 OVR/ 82 POT

The recipient of a huge upgrade in FIFA 23, Ramiro Enrique reminds me of Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez because of his acceleration, stamina, and 90 jumping despite being on the shorter side.

Georgios Koutsias - PAOK - 18 - £1.5m Value / £500 Wage - 64 OVR/ 81 POT

Cheap as chips but with speed to trouble any defence, PAOK are in the Rest of the World league, so you don’t need to worry about stealing their best prospects.

One to look out for if you’re rising the leagues with a low-budget team.

Benjamin Sesko - Salzburg - 19 - £5m Value / £12,000 Wage - 72 OVR/ 85 POT

Heavily linked with Manchester United, and with good reason, this teenage target man is strong, mobile and technically proficient despite his age.

As mentioned above, crossing is a lot better this year, so feel free to lump balls up to the big man.

Brian Brobbey is one of the best deals you can get on a striker in FIFA 23

Who are the best wingers to sign in FIFA 23 Career Mode?

Cody Gakpo - PSV - 23 - £50m Value / £25,000 Wage - 83 OVR/ 87 POT

One of the best players outside of Europe’s top five leagues - and allegedly on a plane bound for Leeds until Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal told him to get off if he wanted to go to the World Cup - Cody Gapko perfectly fits the modern inside forward role.

Fast and very technically gifted with strong finishing, he’s a great, but expensive, signing.

Noa Lang - Club Brugge - 23 - £25m Value / £25,000 Wage - 78 OVR/ 85 POT

All the buzz during the summer was around AC Milan’s capture of Charles De Ketelaere, but Noa Lang has long been linked with a host of top clubs.

Rapid and an elite dribbler, he can play anywhere across the forward line.

Octavian Popescu - Steaua Bucarest - 19 - £5m Value / £7,000 Wage - 72 OVR/ 85 POT

A really good deal for the price. Popescu can play on either wing and has the requisite speed, stamina and dribbling ability but with a fee that suits most budgets.

Martin Terrier - Stade Rennais - 25 - £30m Value / £55,000 Wage - 81 OVR/ 84 POT

Another inside forward with Premier League-ready stats, Martin Terrier scored 21 goals in Ligue 1 for Stade Rennais last season and has 84 finishing this term to show for it.

Expensive, but a realistic signing for many top clubs.

Christian Pulisic - Chelsea - 23 - £45m Value / £110,000 Wage - 82 OVR/ 88 POT

Despite his undeniable talent, Christian Pulisic has kind-of found himself surplus to requirements at Chelsea (at the start of the season at least) so it wouldn’t be out of the realms of possibility for a rich club to swoop in and take him - Newcastle perhaps?

It’s not all bluster though, he’s an explosive, elite dribbler with lots of potential to hone his end-product.

Rayan Cherki - Lyon - 18 - £7m Value / £18,000 Wage - 73 OVR/ 88 POT

One of the few natural 5-star weak foot, 5-star skill move players in FIFA 23 (others include Neymar and Ousmane Dembele no less), Rayan Cherki is a wizard on the ball and a lot of fun to play with.

Noni Madueke - PSV - 20 - £20m Value / £15,000 Wage - 77 OVR/ 86 POT

He’s taken a hit to his potential in FIFA 23, but Noni Madueke is still an excellent signing for any team in Career Mode.

At such a young age, 90 pace and 85 dribbling make him a real handful to deal with.

Gustav Isaksen - FC Midtjylland - 21 - £3.5m Value / £10,000 Wage - 70 OVR/ 78 POT

For Road to Glory teams, dynamic potential is your friend with Gustav Isaksen. He’s cheap to pick up, but with amazing physical skills and stamina as well as decent dribbling, so hopefully he’ll outgrow his natural rating as you climb the leagues.

Brennan Johnson - Nottingham Forest - 21 - £12m Value / £40,000 Wage - 75 OVR/ 85 POT

Great performances throughout Forest’s promotion season put Brennan Johnson on the radars of top clubs everywhere.

He can play through the middle as well, but would take to the inside forward role perfectly.

Marcus Edwards - Sporting - 23 - £20m Value / £15,000 Wage - 78 OVR/ 84 POT

After leaving Spurs for Portugal, Marcus Edwards has been quietly growing and growing as a player until in FIFA 23 his attributes can’t be ignored.

Fast, agile and English, it’s only a matter of time before the Premier League comes knocking.

Ernest Poku - AZ Alkmaar - 18 - £1m Value / £1,000 Wage - 63 OVR/ 83 POT

Real cheap, real fast, lots of potential. What more do I need to say?

Jesper Karlsson - AZ Alkmaar - 23 - £20m Value / £13,000 Wage - 78 OVR/ 83 POT

I hadn’t heard of this guy before, but he looks really, really good.

With mid-80s stats almost everywhere and 5-star skill moves, Jesper Karlsson looks like a ton of fun to use.