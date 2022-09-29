FIFA 23 Best Strikers and Wingers: Who are the best forwards to sign in FIFA 23 Career Mode?Build a strike force to be feared!
There are so many awesome strikers and wingers in FIFA 23 that it’s tough to fit them all into your starting eleven. But that just means when you’ve got a whole squad to work with in Career Mode, you should never have a lack of depth up-front.
Many common formations at the cutting-edge of European football only include one striker, so they have to have it all: enough speed to get in behind, enough physicality to hold up the ball, a deft enough touch to link up play and a deadly eye for goal to finish off attacks.
Luckily for you there are more than a few players out there who fit this bill perfectly. Not all of them will break the bank either, with players available to suit all kinds of budgets and playstyles.
When it comes to Wingers, there are a few different directions you can take when building your team. Do you want to lean into the more classic interpretation with wide-men that mostly swing crosses into the box? Or do you want to take inspiration from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and make the wingers the focal point of your attack as inside forwards?
To get things started, we’ll list all of the best strikers in FIFA 23 as judged by the highest overall ratings in the game. While many of them will be familiar names, they’re still the most dangerous forwards around.
Then to introduce you to some up-and-coming players you might not have heard of, we’ll list some lower overall strikers and wingers that have extremely high potential. Not all of them will be available right away, but you will surely be facing them in finals as your save goes on. If you’re looking for young players specifically, we have a whole page on FIFA 23 Wonderkids.
Finally, we’ll run through the best strikers and wingers to sign in FIFA 23 Career Mode based on our extensive research (that means playing FIFA too much). They are the most incredible, most overpowered players you can add to your squad, so don’t complain if they end up making things too easy!
Highest Overall Strikers and Wingers in FIFA 23
|Highest Overall FIFA 23 Strikers and Wingers
|Player Name:
|Age:
|Position(s):
|Team:
|Overall:
|Potential:
|Kylian Mbappe
|23
|ST, LW
|PSG
|91
|95
|Robert Lewandowski
|33
|ST
|Barcelona
|91
|91
|Karim Benzema
|34
|ST
|Real Madrid
|91
|91
|Lionel Messi
|35
|RW
|PSG
|91
|91
|Mo Salah
|30
|RW
|Liverpool
|90
|90
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|37
|ST, LW
|Manchester United
|90
|90
|Harry Kane
|28
|ST
|Spurs
|89
|89
|Son Heung-Min
|29
|LW
|Spurs
|89
|89
|Neymar
|30
|LW
|PSG
|89
|89
|Erling Haaland
|21
|ST
|Man City
|88
|94
|Vinicius Jr
|21
|LW
|Real Madrid
|86
|92
|Lautaro Martinez
|24
|ST
|Inter
|86
|90
|Christopher Nkunku
|24
|ST
|RB Leipzig
|86
|89
|Riyad Mahrez
|31
|RW
|Man City
|86
|86
|Raheem Sterling
|27
|LW, RW
|Chelsea
|86
|86
|Romelu Lukaku
|29
|ST
|Inter
|86
|86
|Ciro Immobile
|32
|ST
|Lazio
|86
|86
|Phil Foden
|22
|RW, LW
|Man City
|85
|92
|Diogo Jota
|25
|LW, ST
|Liverpool
|85
|89
|Patrik Schick
|26
|ST
|Leverkusen
|85
|87
|Jamie Vardy
|35
|ST
|Leicester
|85
|85
|Gerard Moreno
|30
|ST, RW
|Villareal
|85
|85
|Memphis Depay
|28
|LW, ST
|Barcelona
|85
|85
|Iago Aspas
|34
|ST
|Celta Vigo
|85
|85
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|33
|ST
|Chelsea
|85
|85
|Dusan Vlahovic
|22
|ST
|Juventus
|84
|91
|Joao Felix
|22
|ST
|Atletico Madrid
|84
|90
|Rafael Leao
|23
|LW
|AC Milan
|84
|90
|Federico Chiesa
|24
|LW
|Juventus
|84
|90
|Kai Havertz
|23
|RW, ST
|Chelsea
|84
|91
|Luis Diaz
|25
|LW
|Liverpool
|84
|87
|Moussa Diaby
|22
|LW
|Leverkusen
|84
|88
|Jadon Sancho
|22
|LW, RW
|Man United
|84
|88
|Oyarzabal
|25
|LW, RW
|Real Sociedad
|84
|86
|Domenico Berardi
|27
|RW
|Sassuolo
|84
|84
Lower Overall High Potential Strikers and Wingers in FIFA 23
|Lower Overall, High Potential Strikers and Wingers in FIFA 23
|Player Name:
|Age:
|Position(s):
|Team:
|Overall:
|Starting Potential:
|Ansu Fati
|19
|LW
|Barcelona
|79
|90
|Rayan Cherki
|18
|LW, RW, ST
|Lyon
|73
|88
|Charles De Ketelaere
|21
|LW, ST
|AC Milan
|78
|88
|Ferran Torres
|22
|RW, LW, ST
|Barcelona
|82
|88
|Rodrygo
|21
|RW
|Real Madrid
|81
|88
|Youssoufa Moukoko
|17
|ST
|Dortmund
|69
|88
|Yeremy Pino
|19
|RW, ST
|Villareal
|79
|87
|Hamed Traore
|22
|LW
|Sassuolo
|78
|87
|Adam Hlozek
|19
|LW, ST
|Leverkusen
|77
|87
|Thiago Almada
|21
|LW, RW
|Atlanta United
|76
|87
|Karim Adeyemi
|20
|ST
|Dortmund
|75
|87
|Harvey Elliott
|19
|RW
|Liverpool
|73
|87
|Joe Gelhardt
|20
|ST
|Leeds United
|72
|87
|Amine Gouiri
|22
|ST
|Nice
|79
|86
|Evanilson
|22
|ST
|Porto
|78
|86
|Julian Alvarez
|22
|ST, LW, RW
|Man City
|78
|86
|Noni Madueke
|20
|RW, ST
|PSV
|77
|86
|Michael Olise
|20
|RW
|Crystal Palace
|76
|86
|Matteo Cancellieri
|19
|RW, ST
|Lazio
|73
|86
|Savio
|18
|RW
|PSV
|70
|86
|Francisco Conceicao
|19
|RW
|Ajax
|72
|86
|Luka Romero
|17
|RW
|Lazio
|67
|86
|Kayky
|19
|RW
|Man City
|66
|86
|Gonzalo Plata
|21
|RW
|Valladolid
|77
|86
|Hugo Ekitike
|20
|ST
|PSG
|76
|85
|Benjamin Sesko
|19
|ST
|RB Salzburg
|72
|85
|Henrique Araujo
|20
|ST
|Benfica
|71
|85
|Wilfried Gnonto
|18
|ST, RW
|Leeds United
|69
|85
|Stipe Biuk
|19
|LW
|Hajduk Split
|69
|85
|Marko Lazetic
|18
|ST
|AC Milan
|65
|85
Who are the best strikers to sign in FIFA 23 Career mode?
- Victor Osimhen - Napoli - 23 - £55m Value / £70,00 Wage - 83 OVR/ 89 POT
Expensive, but worth every penny thanks to his awesome all-round stats on a deceptively low overall rating. We’re talking 90+ pace, 85 strength, nearly 90 finishing and 80 dribbling right from the start of your save.
What’s more, while he’s just over 6ft tall, 90 jumping makes Osimhen an absolute demon in the air - which is an underrated asset from corners and crosses.
He’s been extremely unlucky with injuries in real life, but this could be a breakout season that sees his rating sky-rocket.
- Nicolo Zaniolo - Roma - 22 - £50m Value / £70,000 Wage - 81 OVR/ 88 POT
In an effort to balance the books, the heir-apparent to Totti, the king of Rome, has constantly been linked with moves away from the Stadio Olimpico, but despite a string of serious injuries Nicolo Zaniolo still looks like a great player.
Capable of playing up front or a bit deeper, Zaniolo has nearly 90 pace, mid-80s strength and dribbling, as well as good passing to link up play. He even has decent tackling to help defend from the front in a high-pressing system.
- Youssoufa Moukoko - Borussia Dortmund - 17 - £3.5m Value / £4,000 Wage - 69 OVR/ 88 POT
Still just 17, Youssoufa Moukoko holds the record as the Bundesliga’s youngest goalscorer, finding the net just hours after he was even allowed to be registered for senior football.
With great pace and very usable dribbling and finishing already, he’s the archetypal unrealistic Road to Glory signing and a real gem in FIFA 23.
- Brian Brobbey - Ajax - 20 - £15m Value / £15,000 Wage - 76 OVR/ 85 POT
After a really weird situation where he let his contract at Ajax run down to join RB Leipzig on a free transfer only to be loaned back to Ajax and made permanent for nearly 20 million Euro less than a year later, Brian Brobbey has become a must-buy for any team with the budget to sign him.
For his stats, you’re getting an unreal deal. With more than 80 pace, 90 strength and jumping and nearly 80 finishing, he’s sure to fly up in rating with any amount of regular game time.
- Noah Okafor - RB Salzburg - 22 - £12.5m Value / £22,000 Wage - 75 OVR/ 83 POT
Another ridiculous deal with just incredible stats for the cost, Noah Okafor has electric pace, mammoth strength and decent dribbling and finishing.
With mid-90s speed and mid-80s strength, with time his mid-70s technicals will catch up and he’ll be unplayable.
- Datro Fofana - Molde - 19 - £2m Value / £1,000 Wage - 66 OVR/ 83 POT
Even cash-strapped clubs have access to physically overpowered players thanks to Datro Fofana.
You know what to expect by now: 90 pace and 82 strength are the highlights, but nearly 70 dribbling and mid-60s finishing is not bad at all for a 66-rated striker.
With 83 potential to bring to the party as well, he’s an exceptional Road to Glory player in FIFA 23.
- Goncalo Ramos - Benfica - 21 - £12m Value / £10,000 Wage - 75 OVR/ 85 POT
With basically all of his key stats in the mid-70s, Goncalo Ramos is on the cusp of being very special indeed.
A starting potential growth of a full 10 ratings means that with consistent game time, it’s not going to take very long for those 70s to turn to 80s or even more.
- Daryl Dike - West Brom - 22 - £4m Value / £20,000 Wage - 71 OVR/ 82 POT
Crosses and long balls seem to be a lot more effective in FIFA 23, so a straight up target man is a lot more fun to use.
And with 96 strength, there are few better target men around than Daryl “BigDike” - even if he washes his clothes with dishwasher tablets (look it up on TikTok).
- Jonathan Burkardt - Mainz - 21 - £17m Value / £20,000 Wage - 76 OVR/ 84 POT
Quick, well-rounded and technically gifted, Jonathan Burkhardt is a classically-styled number 9 to check out if you don’t want to use the same old players that are just stupidly overpowered.
- Ramiro Enrique - Atletico Banfield - 21 - £3.5m Value / £7,000 Wage - 70 OVR/ 82 POT
The recipient of a huge upgrade in FIFA 23, Ramiro Enrique reminds me of Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez because of his acceleration, stamina, and 90 jumping despite being on the shorter side.
- Georgios Koutsias - PAOK - 18 - £1.5m Value / £500 Wage - 64 OVR/ 81 POT
Cheap as chips but with speed to trouble any defence, PAOK are in the Rest of the World league, so you don’t need to worry about stealing their best prospects.
One to look out for if you’re rising the leagues with a low-budget team.
- Benjamin Sesko - Salzburg - 19 - £5m Value / £12,000 Wage - 72 OVR/ 85 POT
Heavily linked with Manchester United, and with good reason, this teenage target man is strong, mobile and technically proficient despite his age.
As mentioned above, crossing is a lot better this year, so feel free to lump balls up to the big man.
Who are the best wingers to sign in FIFA 23 Career Mode?
- Cody Gakpo - PSV - 23 - £50m Value / £25,000 Wage - 83 OVR/ 87 POT
One of the best players outside of Europe’s top five leagues - and allegedly on a plane bound for Leeds until Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal told him to get off if he wanted to go to the World Cup - Cody Gapko perfectly fits the modern inside forward role.
Fast and very technically gifted with strong finishing, he’s a great, but expensive, signing.
- Noa Lang - Club Brugge - 23 - £25m Value / £25,000 Wage - 78 OVR/ 85 POT
All the buzz during the summer was around AC Milan’s capture of Charles De Ketelaere, but Noa Lang has long been linked with a host of top clubs.
Rapid and an elite dribbler, he can play anywhere across the forward line.
- Octavian Popescu - Steaua Bucarest - 19 - £5m Value / £7,000 Wage - 72 OVR/ 85 POT
A really good deal for the price. Popescu can play on either wing and has the requisite speed, stamina and dribbling ability but with a fee that suits most budgets.
- Martin Terrier - Stade Rennais - 25 - £30m Value / £55,000 Wage - 81 OVR/ 84 POT
Another inside forward with Premier League-ready stats, Martin Terrier scored 21 goals in Ligue 1 for Stade Rennais last season and has 84 finishing this term to show for it.
Expensive, but a realistic signing for many top clubs.
- Christian Pulisic - Chelsea - 23 - £45m Value / £110,000 Wage - 82 OVR/ 88 POT
Despite his undeniable talent, Christian Pulisic has kind-of found himself surplus to requirements at Chelsea (at the start of the season at least) so it wouldn’t be out of the realms of possibility for a rich club to swoop in and take him - Newcastle perhaps?
It’s not all bluster though, he’s an explosive, elite dribbler with lots of potential to hone his end-product.
- Rayan Cherki - Lyon - 18 - £7m Value / £18,000 Wage - 73 OVR/ 88 POT
One of the few natural 5-star weak foot, 5-star skill move players in FIFA 23 (others include Neymar and Ousmane Dembele no less), Rayan Cherki is a wizard on the ball and a lot of fun to play with.
- Noni Madueke - PSV - 20 - £20m Value / £15,000 Wage - 77 OVR/ 86 POT
He’s taken a hit to his potential in FIFA 23, but Noni Madueke is still an excellent signing for any team in Career Mode.
At such a young age, 90 pace and 85 dribbling make him a real handful to deal with.
- Gustav Isaksen - FC Midtjylland - 21 - £3.5m Value / £10,000 Wage - 70 OVR/ 78 POT
For Road to Glory teams, dynamic potential is your friend with Gustav Isaksen. He’s cheap to pick up, but with amazing physical skills and stamina as well as decent dribbling, so hopefully he’ll outgrow his natural rating as you climb the leagues.
- Brennan Johnson - Nottingham Forest - 21 - £12m Value / £40,000 Wage - 75 OVR/ 85 POT
Great performances throughout Forest’s promotion season put Brennan Johnson on the radars of top clubs everywhere.
He can play through the middle as well, but would take to the inside forward role perfectly.
- Marcus Edwards - Sporting - 23 - £20m Value / £15,000 Wage - 78 OVR/ 84 POT
After leaving Spurs for Portugal, Marcus Edwards has been quietly growing and growing as a player until in FIFA 23 his attributes can’t be ignored.
Fast, agile and English, it’s only a matter of time before the Premier League comes knocking.
- Ernest Poku - AZ Alkmaar - 18 - £1m Value / £1,000 Wage - 63 OVR/ 83 POT
Real cheap, real fast, lots of potential. What more do I need to say?
- Jesper Karlsson - AZ Alkmaar - 23 - £20m Value / £13,000 Wage - 78 OVR/ 83 POT
I hadn’t heard of this guy before, but he looks really, really good.
With mid-80s stats almost everywhere and 5-star skill moves, Jesper Karlsson looks like a ton of fun to use.